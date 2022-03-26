Why Buy a House When You Can Buy This Vintage Mustang EV?

Vintage classic cars can get expensive, but this modernized all-electric vintage Mustang by the London-based company Charge Cars is on an entirely different level. Why buy a house when you can buy a Mustang EV? No, really.

Charge Cars recently announced a stunning limited edition 1967 “Vintage Mustang style” luxury electric vehicle with all the bells, whistles, and modern technology you’d expect in 2022. We’re talking about iconic muscle car good looks, premium materials inside and out, a large Tesla-style touchscreen display, LED headlights, and a fully electric drivetrain that propels the car from 0-60 in under 4 seconds.

This isn’t your typical rust-bucket conversion like we’ve seen on the Ford Bronco. Instead, the company is creating only 499 of these vehicles using officially licensed shells that “preserve the classic design and styling of the legendary Ford Mustang.” It’s an all-new car, not a conversion.

The company is taking reservations now with the beautiful EV starting at £350,000, or around $460,000. Depending on where you live, that’ll buy you a house or two. It’s certainly not cheap, but that’s one pretty pony.

So what does $460,000 get you in an absolutely stunning modernized classic Mustang? An electric vehicle with a large 63 kWh battery similar to a commercial EV, 200-miles of driving range per charge, 50kW fast charging, all-wheel drive, and a 0-60 time of only 3.9 seconds. And while those specs are a little lower than something like a Tesla, it’s still pretty impressive.

While I’d give anything for a classic Mustang Fastback with a powerful V8 motor roaring to life with a rumble and smell of gasoline, you have to appreciate the stylish good looks of this vehicle too.

Of course, die-hard enthusiasts will hate the idea of such an iconic vehicle going electric, but if you can afford it, it’ll surely be a blast to drive.

As you can see from the images above, Charge Cars spares no expense to make each ride luxurious, inside and out. The company explains it by saying, “The luxury bespoke interiors, rich in ambiance and detail, provide a modern high-end driving experience for connoisseurs of speed and technology. Equipped with state-of-the-art components and a personalized digital interface, these classic vehicles are back to cutting edge once again.”

If that eye-watering price tag is a bit too steep, Ford actually sells its own e-crate electric engine from the Mustang Mach-E and its components for about $4,000. So, anyone with enough know-how could buy a used Mustang Fastback, some spare Tesla battery cells, and do the conversion themselves without costing a fortune. It probably won’t look like the Charge Mustang, but it’ll still go fast.

Then again, that’s probably not the type of customer Charge Cars is after.