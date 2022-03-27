X
Popular Searches
News

You Can Scan Film with Your Smartphone Using Lomography’s New Kits

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The DigitaLIZA Max film scanner with an iPhone.
Lomography

Conventional film scanners cost a few hundred dollars (at least) and require a computer to run software. But for those who’d rather do everything on the fly, Lomography just debuted two affordable kits that let you scan film with your phone or camera.

The DigitaLIZA Max works with any smartphone on the market, according to Lomography. It can scan 35mm and 120mm film, plus the niche 127 film format. A magnetic rig holds film in place, while a bright backlight illuminates the image for your phone or camera. When you need to scan a new negative, you can simply turn a knob to advance the film.

Lomography’s DigitaLIZA+ is just like the DigitaLIZA MAX, though it doesn’t come with a smartphone stand. This is the kit you want if you own a DSLR or mirrorless camera. (I guess you could also use an old SLR film camera with the  DigitaLIZA+. You know, if you’re feeling chaotic.)

Digitize Old Slides, Negatives, and Photo Prints with These Converters
RELATEDDigitize Old Slides, Negatives, and Photo Prints with These Converters

I should note that Lomography sells a bunch of different film scanning kits, including one that only works with smartphones but costs just $40. That’s less than half the price of the DigitaLIZA Max.

The DigitaLIZA Max and DigitaLIZA+ are available for $99 and $75, respectively. You can purchase them and other Lomography scanning kits at the company’s webstore.

Lomography Film Scanners

Scan your film with a smartphone or camera using a Lomography scanning kit.

Shop Now


 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.