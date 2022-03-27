You Can Scan Film with Your Smartphone Using Lomography’s New Kits

Conventional film scanners cost a few hundred dollars (at least) and require a computer to run software. But for those who’d rather do everything on the fly, Lomography just debuted two affordable kits that let you scan film with your phone or camera.

The DigitaLIZA Max works with any smartphone on the market, according to Lomography. It can scan 35mm and 120mm film, plus the niche 127 film format. A magnetic rig holds film in place, while a bright backlight illuminates the image for your phone or camera. When you need to scan a new negative, you can simply turn a knob to advance the film.

Play Video

Lomography’s DigitaLIZA+ is just like the DigitaLIZA MAX, though it doesn’t come with a smartphone stand. This is the kit you want if you own a DSLR or mirrorless camera. (I guess you could also use an old SLR film camera with the DigitaLIZA+. You know, if you’re feeling chaotic.)

I should note that Lomography sells a bunch of different film scanning kits, including one that only works with smartphones but costs just $40. That’s less than half the price of the DigitaLIZA Max.

The DigitaLIZA Max and DigitaLIZA+ are available for $99 and $75, respectively. You can purchase them and other Lomography scanning kits at the company’s webstore.