A Windows 1.0 Easter Egg Managed to Stay Hidden for Nearly 40 Years

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

Lucas Brooks, Microsoft

A new Easter Egg was just discovered in Windows 1.0, an operating system that’s 37 years old. Discovered by tinkerer Lucas Brooks, the Easer Egg would have been impossible to uncover at the time of Windows 1.0’s release due to the way it was encrypted.

As explained by Lucas Brooks, the Easter Egg shows a list of credits for most (if not all) members of the Windows team. These developers aren’t credited for their roles, though plenty of familiar names are included, such as Gabe Newell (of Valve fame) and Steve Ballmer (everybody’s favorite hype man).

Microsoft encrypted this Easter Egg at the end of the “Smiley Face” bitmap file, and from a technical standpoint, it would be impossible to find when Windows 1.0 was released. Lucas Brooks could only access it by modifying binaries and pulling other tricks—we’re not sure if Microsoft intended to leave this Easter Egg in Windows, by the way.

Previously, Windows fans believed that these sorts of Easter Eggs didn’t appear until Windows 3.0. That iteration of Windows included a credits Easter Egg and several references to the Microsoft Bear, which was the mascot for the Windows 3.1 development team.

Source: Lucas Brooks via WinFuture

