Windows 11 Could Lose a Useful Feature to Improve the Tablet UI

It seems like Microsoft doesn’t know what it wants to do with the Windows 11 taskbar and start menu, especially when it comes to blending the desktop and tablet experience. Now, our taskbar could lose another helpful feature to the tablet UI.

The first significant update to Windows 11 is coming later this year, dubbed the “Sun Valley 2” anniversary update, or version 22H2. When it arrives, owners will enjoy all sorts of new features and changes, but users may not welcome all of the tweaks.

Last week Microsoft released its latest Insider Preview, build number 22581, which showcases some of these upcoming adjustments. According to WindowsLatest, Microsoft has removed the ability to click-drag (move) icons in the taskbar system tray.

The system tray icons (also known as the notification area overflow) can be rearranged to fit users’ needs. Whether that’s to color-coordinate the icons or to put whichever icon you use the most in a location easier to click. In the current version of Windows 11, owners can click and drag these icons with ease. And while these are typically applications running in the background and not important enough to pin to the taskbar or start menu, they’re still extremely useful.

Oddly enough, it sounds like many Windows 11 users didn’t know these were customizable, but they are. However, with the upcoming Sun Valley 2 update, Microsoft could ditch this helpful little feature to improve the tablet user interface and experience.

If this change remains, you’ll no longer be able to quickly drag, drop, and rearrange the system tray icons on Windows 11. Or accidentally move them on a touchscreen tablet device. It sounds like Microsoft will still allow for customization in a settings menu, but we’ll lose the convenience factor.

It’s worth noting that this change is on an Insider Build, so we’re not yet sure if it’ll make it to the official release. However, we’ll keep an eye out for more details.