Check Out This Portable Game Console Powered by a Pi CM4

If you’re looking for inspiration on what to build out of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4), you’ll want to check out the Retro Lite CM4 by StonedEdge. A custom-built portable game console powered by the tiny Pi CM4.

This same modder threw a Wii into a GameBoy Advance SP, so when we saw he was working on a retro game console powered by a Raspberry Pi CM4, we got excited. The creators call it the Retro Lite CM4, and you’ll instantly notice how similar it looks to the Nintendo Switch Lite.

As you can see, this is one gorgeous RetroPie handheld gaming console, complete with a 5.5-inch screen and a stunning anodized aluminum housing protecting a slew of buttons and controls.

The Retro Lite CM4 has all the specs and features one would want in a portable game console, too. The build list includes the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, 2GB of RAM, stereo speakers, resin-cast buttons, d-pad, dual switch joysticks, and other controls. Keeping everything cool is a custom-made copper heatsink and fan, not to mention the anodized aluminum frame.

You’ll enjoy all sorts of classic games on a decent 5.5-inch LCD display with a tempered glass screen protector. The system gets power from a large 4,000 mAh battery capable of handling Dreamcast and PSP games at full speed. Additionally, the designers say it’ll last roughly four hours, which is more than enough for some Mario Kart, God of War, or Zelda.

There’s also an internal and external USB port, mini HDMI for output to larger screens, USB-C for charging and data input/output, and much more. StonedEdge and his helper Dmcke5 obviously drew inspiration from the Nintendo Switch Lite, but the result is something with far more to offer for retro gamers.

While we’ve seen some beautiful DIY portable game consoles over the years, this is undoubtedly one of the best. While StonedEdge isn’t selling this device, those looking for more details on the build can head over to the Raspberry Pi forum for all types of helpful information.