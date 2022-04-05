1MORE ComfoBuds Mini Earbuds Review: Premium Build Meets Affordable Pricing

8/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage

3 - Strongly Flawed Design

4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons

5 - Acceptably Imperfect

6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale

7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class

8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes

9 - Shut Up And Take My Money

10 - Absolute Design Nirvana Rating: Price: $99.99

1MORE proves once and for all that you don’t need to break the bank to get your hands on a pair of high-end, comfortable, long-lasting earbuds. If you’re in the market for cozy, feature-rich earbuds under $100, you’ll want to know everything that the ComfoBuds Mini Earbuds get right.

Here's What We Like Premium sound quality

User-friendly app

Reliably comfortable fit

Speedy charging

Great battery life

Affordable And What We Don't Not made for fitness or sports

Ear tips must be removed to charge

Form Factor

At just under four grams and housed in a tiny wireless charging pod, the ComfoBuds Mini absolutely live up to their name in the size department. However, I was extremely skeptical when I noted 1MORE touting their collection of soothing sounds via their companion app, implying that someone may doze off while wearing these earbuds.

It turns out that the ComfoBuds Mini are the most comfortable earbuds I’ve ever worn, and they stayed secure in my ears as I went about doing everyday tasks, so I could see myself falling asleep to their loops of relaxing rainfall and crackling fire.

ComfoBuds Mini earbuds are available in Mica White and Obsidian Black, and include six pairs of easily swappable eartips, a tiny case that fits in the tightest of pockets, and a handy USB-C cable if Qi-compatible wireless charging isn’t an option for you.

Quality Sound: Music to My Ears

Perhaps the ComfoBuds Mini’s greatest standout feature is their incredible implementation of 1MORE’s QuietMax active noise cancellation technology. I tested these earbuds in a variety of loud situations, and I was particularly impressed when standing next to my obnoxiously noisy washing machine, only to hear the tiniest of whispers making their way past my Spotify playlist.

If you need to hear your tunes or YouTube videos over traffic and construction work, their 40-decibel noise cancellation depth is sure to keep your focus glued to whatever you’re listening to.

And it’s not just the noise cancellation that caught my attention; the audio was reliably crisp, crystal-clear, and balanced, no matter what I listened to.

I was pleasantly surprised to hear the quality of their deep bass and overall rich sound, which when coupled with its premium noise cancellation feature delivered a truly immersive listening experience—no matter how noisy the outside world was.

Features Galore—Noise Cancellation, Software, Battery Life

1MORE’s ComfoBuds Mini earbuds are loaded with an array of useful features that the average buyer may not expect at this price point. For example, each earbud contains a pair of microphones that work together to effectively separate background noise from your voice to deliver dependably clear calls. I was also relieved to discover that the ComfoBuds Mini earbuds support smooth touch controls that make answering an incoming call, pausing, and playing as easy as a few light taps.

The official 1MORE MUSIC app (available for iPhone and Android) is simple to set up and use, making it easy to swap between its trio of noise cancelling modes. Checking on the battery life of your earbuds at a glance and a collection of soothing sounds to unwind to are nice bonuses, but the app’s much-hyped SoundID technology didn’t seem to enhance my listening experience. I think the setup test may have been more impactful for me if I could’ve used a musical track I knew like the back of my hand instead of the sample songs that weren’t my taste to begin with, but your usage may vary.

Another standout feature is the ComfoBuds Mini’s excellent battery life. While just ten minutes of time on the charger will provide a solid hour and a half of listening time, a full charge of an hour and a half will keep these earbuds going for up to six hours as long as you aren’t using any noise cancelling modes. Perhaps the cherry on top for fans of background-noise-free music is they’ll still get plenty of juice from their earbuds, as the case itself can be used to fully recharge the ComfoBuds Minis up to three times before needing a charge itself, making these earbuds a top pick for frequent travelers and serious music enthusiasts.

Close, but Not Quite Perfect

The ComfoBuds Mini are great for a lot of reasons, but they aren’t for everyone. The biggest limitation of these earbuds is that they were probably not designed with fitness, exercise, or generally intensive movements in mind. Although they do have a solid IPX5 rating to resist water and sweat damage, I managed to have a ComfoBud fly out of my ear several times while simply playing tug of war with my dog.

Naturally this won’t be an issue for anyone who needs top-tier earbuds for travel, work, school, or going about your day, but ComfoBuds simply aren’t made for working out.

My only other annoyance with the otherwise great ComfoBuds Mini earbuds is that I’m forced to peel off the eartips from the earbuds to fit them onto their compact charger at the end of the day. I find it a little inconvenient that there isn’t an included storage option for my three pairs of included eartips, and that I have no choice but to remove them every time they need a charge.

Sounds Like a Bargain

Although the 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini earbuds aren’t perfect for every situation, the excellent noise cancellation, premium audio clarity, cozy fit, and array of genuinely useful features makes this one of the best models available within this affordable price range. If you’re searching for next-level immersive earbuds that won’t take a chunk out of your savings, do yourself a favor and give these expertly-crafted ComfoBuds a try.