Here’s How to Get MLB.TV Free if You’re a T-Mobile Subscriber

T-Mobile is going for a home run again this year by offering its customers access to MLB.TV completely free. This way, fans can stream the entire 2022 MLB season and catch all the action. However, you only have one week to get it, so don’t delay.

Ahead of opening day on April 7th, the carrier allows customers on T-Mobile, Sprint, or Metro access to the MLB.TV streaming service (a $139 value) for free for the entire season. To get your streaming subscription pass, you need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app (iOS/Android) and redeem your one-year membership before April 12th.

To enjoy MLB.TV completely free, you’ll need to redeem the membership between Tuesday, April 5th at 5 AM ET through Tuesday, April 12th at 4:59 AM ET. During that week, open the app, log in, tap the MLB.TV offer and hit redeem. Then, make sure you click on “save” to get it. But, again, you only have one week to get this freebie, so do not wait.

Once you do that, create an MLB.com account if you don’t have one already with the link inside the T-Mobile free MLB.TV offer. Then, come April 7th, enjoy all the baseball you can handle on a smartphone, tablet, smart TV, game consoles, and more with the MLB.TV app.

The subscription gives you access to stream all out-of-market games and non-nationally televised regular-season games for any MLB team throughout the Major League Baseball season. This includes home and away broadcast feeds, pause or rewind, and even DVR recording, so you never miss a triple-play or no-hitter.

Additionally, fans can see live scores and stats, baseball docu-series, and replay select old games with their one-year subscription. Basically, this is an excellent deal that you’ll want to take advantage of. It’s regularly $139 per year, and thanks to T-Mobile, this is the seventh year we’re getting the freebie.

Again, you must redeem the offer between April 5th and April 12th at 4:59 AM ET. Get the T-Mobile app from our links below to get started.