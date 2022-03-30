Microsoft’s Build 2022 Conference Streams May 24th

Microsoft just revealed the first details for its upcoming Build 2022 conference. The event runs from May 24th to 26th, and like last year, it will be livestreamed to reach a larger audience and reduce the spread of illness.

The annual Build conference is very developer-focused and usually centers around innovations in Microsoft products. Last year, Microsoft used the Build conference to tease Windows 11, announce changes to Teams, and discuss advancements in AI technology.

We expect these same subjects to come up during the Microsoft Build 2022 event. That said, Microsoft’s Build FAQ hints at an interesting change to the conference’s format.

New for this year, experience market-specific content and connection opportunities for France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, and the UK in Regional Spotlights. Microsoft Build Regional Spotlights will include but will not be limited to: Keynote analysis, trending news, and topics for specific regions to help break down what’s new and what it means to you.

Previous Build conferences were pretty US-centric, but Build 2022 will offer exclusive analysis and news for specific regions around the globe. More importantly, Microsoft will help developers in Latin America, Europe, the UK, and Japan connect with experts in their own region (and in their own language, hopefully).

In-person tech events of this scale usually offer similar opportunities to people who are willing to fly across the globe, so it makes sense that Microsoft is taking a more global approach with its digital conference.

Microsoft will open reservations for Build 2022 in late April. The event is free and runs from May 24th to 26th. We will update this article if any new information (including leaks or rumors) comes along.