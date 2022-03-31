Dell Reveals the “Most Powerful” 14-inch Laptop to Date

In recent years, Dell has honed its focus on the telecommuting crowd, claiming that hybrid work “is no longer an afterthought or a privilege, it is the standard.” The company’s new, extensive lineup of laptops certainly takes that idea to the extreme, with new technology to optimize the remote work experience.

Dell’s new Precision 5470 mobile workstation is the highlight of its new lineup. It’s one of the first laptops to feature a 12th gen Intel Core H-series processor, and in Dell’s words, it’s the “most powerful” and “thinnest” 14-inch mobile workstation to date. (These claims are a bit exaggerated, but yeah, the Precision 5470 is a portable monster.)

Notably, the Precision 5470 comes with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 4TB of storage, and NVIDIA RTXTM A1000 graphics. Users have the option to enable Dell Optimizer, a tool that increases video call quality and automatically dims your screen when someone is detected peeking over your shoulder.

All configurations of the Precision 5470 come with Wi-Fi 6E support, and customers can pay extra for a fingerprint sensor and touchscreen display with stylus support. And oddly enough, Dell now bundles software training tools with all Precision workstations purchased in the US—these interactive training packages help you learn Adobe apps, Autodesk software, Maxon Cinema 4D, and more.

Along with the Precision 5470, Dell announced its sustainable Latitude 5000-series laptops. These devices build on Concept Luna, a sustainable engineering commitment that Dell made a few months ago. All new Latitude 5000-series laptops feature lids made from 71% recycled and renewable materials, bases made with reclaimed carbon fiber (20%), and 100% recycled or renewable packaging.

The new Dell laptops go on sale this April. Pricing for the Precision 5470 is still unknown, though 5000-series laptops will start at a minimum of $1,419. High-end models of the 5000-series laptop will start at over $2,000.