Spotify Lets You and Your Favorite Artist Collab on a Shared Playlist

Just in time for summer, Spotify is sprucing up our playlists by expanding its popular blend feature that debuted last year. Now, users can collaborate and create shared playlists with their favorite artists or create a playlist with up to 10 friends.

For those unaware, Spotify Blend is a feature that curates the ultimate playlist by pulling favorite songs from both your and a friend’s library. The shared Blend playlist will evolve, just like your library, give you a song “match score,” and let you share the playlist on social media.

Previously, it was limited to only a single person, but now you can add that entire group chat to partake in the fun. With today’s update, users can create the ultimate playlist by creating one with up to 10 friends, or even add your favorite artists to the mix and see what they like to listen to when they’re not jamming up on stage.

To create a new group blended playlist, open Spotify and type ‘Blend’ in the search tab. From here, tap on the invite button and start adding friends with similar tastes (or different) to your group. Once people accept the invitations, you’ll all get one epic shared playlist. Better yet, Spotify will let you see which songs came from who.

Additionally, you can take things a step further and make a blend playlist with your favorite musical artists. Imagine being able to collaborate with BTS or Megan Thee Stallion. Well, now you can. In fact, you can add artists or a mix of friends and artists (up to 10) with musicians including BTS, Diplo, Kacey Musgraves, Lauv, Mimi Webb, NiziU, Tai Verdes, Camilo, Angèle, Badshah, Benjamin Ingrosso, Bennett Coast, and more. This forms what will likely be the coolest playlist you’ve ever had.

And while being able to add your favorite artists is likely Spotify’s way of showcasing some of their new music, it’ll still be fun to see what artists listen to and if your musical tastes align. I like the idea of creating a shared playlist with the entire family or a group of friends, but being able to add artists is a nice touch.

So, create a new Blend today and have a finely-tuned playlist ready for all those summer vibes.