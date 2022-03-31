GMC’s Hummer EV is Sold Out Until 2024 as Reservations Soar

When GMC announced the Hummer EV back in 2020 for $130,000, it was a big deal, and reservations instantly sold out. The first Hummer EV shipped to a buyer in December of last year, but now, it looks like anyone who wants one will have to wait until at least 2024.

According to a report by CNBC, GMC’s global VP Duncan Aldred recently confirmed pre-orders and reservations for the GMC Hummer EV and SUV have soared, reaching over 65,000, which is a lot higher than the company initially expected.

As a result, if you place an order today for the Hummer EV pickup, it likely won’t arrive until 2024 due to supply and manufacturing constraints. So while that’s good news for GMC, don’t expect your stupid fast and ultra-powerful Hummer EV anytime soon.

“Production’s actually slightly ahead of plan and we’re putting things in place now to expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought. We’re seeing momentum building.” — Duncan Aldred, GMC Global VP.

However, there is a bit of silver lining for those in the first batch of 65,000 reservations. Aldred says GMC has ramped up production and should be able to expedite current orders. And while we still don’t know when those will arrive for buyers, that comment is certainly a step in the right direction.

Keep in mind that the 65,000 pre-order numbers are for both the Hummer EV pickup truck and the Hummer SUV combined, but GMC isn’t sharing exact numbers for each model. Either way, if you didn’t reserve one already, new orders won’t get fulfilled until 2024.

GMC isn’t the only one that can’t keep up with the demand for its popular EV truck. The Ford F-150 Lighting should start shipping in April or May, but Ford temporarily closed its pre-order system back in December after receiving over 200,000 orders. You can still go on the site and reserve a spot, but again, those orders aren’t coming anytime soon.

Following the first “Edition 1” model of the Hummer EV, GMC sells a cheaper trim costing $99,995. If you still want one and are okay with waiting for two years, head to the Hummer EV site and reserve yours today.