Samsung Teams Up With iFixit to Help You Repair Galaxy Phones at Home

A new self-repair program from Samsung will give customers everything they need to repair Galaxy devices. In a partnership with iFixit, the phonemaker will sell official parts and help distribute repair guides for its popular products, starting with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

The self-repair program launches sometime “this summer.” According to iFixit, early customers will have the opportunity to buy official “display assemblies (with integrated batteries), back glass, and charge ports” for their Galaxy devices, though other components will go on sale at a later date.

To start, Galaxy device owners will be able to replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports — and return used parts to Samsung for responsible recycling. In the future, Samsung plans to expand self-repair to more devices and repairs from our extensive product portfolio.

Customers can send used parts to Samsung for recycling. Presumably, the company will offer free shipping for recyclable parts, though the company hasn’t clarified its plan just yet.

If this collaboration sounds familiar, that’s because iFixit has teamed up with a ton of tech companies over the last year. It currently sells official parts for Microsoft Surface devices, the Steam Deck, and even Motorola phones. (Additionally, Apple announced its own repair program last year, though it’s not associated with iFixit.)

As always, we’re happy to see a major tech manufacturer embrace the DIY repair scene. Providing official parts and repair guides will make it easier for customers to fix their phone at home, rather than spending hundreds at a repair shop or throwing their broken phone in the trash.

We just hope that Samsung’s engineers make repairability a priority. Even with all the necessary parts, repairing Samsung phones is a difficult task—iFixit rated the Galaxy S22 a 3/10 on the repairability scale. Clearly, Samsung needs to do more than sell replacement parts. It needs to make its phone more repairable from the start.