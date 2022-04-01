Alexa Can Now Alert You to Deals and Discounts

Catching deals and discounts on Amazon just got a lot easier. At least, if you own an Echo speaker. Alexa can now alert you when an item from your wish list, cart, or “save for later” list gets a discount. In some cases, Alexa will even give you 24 hours’ notice before a deal goes live.

The Alexa deal alerts require a Prime account and a “newer generation” Echo speaker, though Amazon hasn’t clarified exactly what that means. Still, it’s an incredible feature that should help you save money on items that you actually care about, including gifts for those far-off birthdays and holidays.

Crazy enough, you can even ask Alexa to buy any deals and discounts for you. That’s a pretty useful feature, given that the smart assistant may tell you about discounts a full day before they go live.

In my mind, this is the first Alexa shopping feature that’s a true game-changer. Alexa could already purchase items for you, notify you when orders are delivered, and suggest that you reorder items. But deal alerts are unique and could give you a reason to use the smart speaker more often.

To enable Alexa deal alerts, open your Alexa Notification Settings and enable “Deal Recommendations.” Alexa will shine its notification light when an item in your wish list, cart, or “save for later” list goes on sale.