dbrand’s April Fools’ Drop Turns You Into an Unpaid dbrand Employee

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The dbrand DIY kit with tools to cut your own vinyl sticker.
dbrand

We rarely stop to thank dbrand’s employees for their meticulous cutting skills. These skilled craftsmen use razor blades and rulers to perfectly shape every phone, tablet, and laptop skin that they sell. So, it’s time to get humble. The new dbrand “DIY Kit” forces you to cut a vinyl skin by hand, just like dbrand’s employees.

Okay, I lied. The employees at dbrand don’t cut skins by hand. But the DIY Kit will make you feel like an unpaid, under-appreciated dbrand employee. It’s basically a giant vinyl sheet that’s cheaper than a pre-cut skin and a hundred times more frustrating.

The standard DIY Kit costs $25 and includes a 1-foot vinyl sticker of your choice—including some discontinued designed, which is neat. If you’re willing to shell out $100, brand will give you a more robust kit with a larger (2×3 foot) sheet, “fancy” packaging, an Olfa knife, and a really nice Tajima ruler.

You can order the DIY Kit at dbrand’s webstore. Bear in mind that it’s a limited-edition item and may sell out before April Fools’ is over.

dbrand DIY Kit

Get the special edition dbrand DIY Kit and turn yourself into an unpaid dbrand employee!

dbrand


 

