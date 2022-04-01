How to Watch the ‘Halo’ TV Series’ First Episode for Free

To this day, Halo is one of the most successful gaming franchises in history with over 82 million copies sold worldwide. Now, gamers can watch the highly anticipated live-action Halo TV series from Paramount Plus, and the first episode is completely free.

The first episode of Halo The Series debuted on March 24th, with episode two on March 31st, and each new episode will air on Thursdays. If you’re still trying to decide if it’ll be worth the Paramount Plus subscription or are simply a Halo fan afraid it might ruin one of your favorite games, now you can watch it for free before deciding.

Paramount Plus put the entire first episode, which is about an hour-long, up on YouTube, allowing everyone to enjoy it. So, sit back, enjoy the stunning visuals, shield recharge sounds, and see Master Chief come to life. The first episode is also available for free on Paramount’s website for a limited time.

Play Video

For those unaware, the nine-episode first season takes place in the universe of the original Halo video game for its inspiration. ViacomCBS explains that the plot starts during a 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat we all know as the Covenant. Plus, there is a significant human presence outside of all the Spartans.

The show promises to offer in-depth personal stories, tons of action and adventure, and bring the Halo game to life with a beautifully imaged vision of the future.

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber (from American Gods) as Master Chief, and Jen Taylor, who voiced Cortana in the games, is back as Master Chief’s AI assistant. So while Chief’s voice is different, you’ll feel right at home with Cortana.

Halo The Series has already been renewed for a second season, so fans owe it to themselves to at least give it a try with an open mind. We’re not sure how long the first episode will be free, but you can get Paramount Plus free with a 7-day trial or subscribe for $4.99 per month.

After watching the first episode myself, I can certainly see the appeal, but I’m going in cautiously optimistic.