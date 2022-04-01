Xbox Game Pass Could Get a Money-Saving Family Plan

Sharing an Xbox Game Pass membership is a nightmare, so more often than not, friends or family pay for their own Game Pass account. But dropping $10 to $15 a month for each member of a household stinks, which is why Microsoft may launch a money-saving Game Pass family plan.

As reported by Windows Central, the Xbox Game Pass family plan would allow five people in the same country to share the same Game Pass membership. A single person will control the family plan, similar to how things work on Netflix or the Nintendo Switch Online family package.

Other details behind the family plan, including pricing, are unknown. We also aren’t sure if the family plan would offer Game Pass Ultimate perks or if it’s exclusive to console or PC.

There’s also a question of royalties. If game developers don’t think the family plan is profitable, they may lose faith in the Game Pass subscription model. We’re not sure how Microsoft will manage such a problem—maybe it already had a plan in place and was simply waiting for Sony to announce its new version of a games-by-subscription service.

Again, we’re not sure how much the Xbox Game Pass family plan would cost. We’re also not sure if it’s real, though Windows Central cites inside sources and claims that the family plan will launch later this year.