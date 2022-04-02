A Robot Penguin Just Jump-Roped Its Way to a Guinness World Record

We see people breaking old Guinness World Records and making new ones nearly every day, but how often do robots set new records? An adorable Japanese penguin robot just set a new Guinness World Record for the most skips by a robot in one minute, and we’re impressed.

The robot was built by a Japanese company, Ricoh Group, that produces office equipment like copiers. The robot, called PENTA-X, was inspired by the previous world record holder and is actually comprised of five individual penguin dolls.

The cute little robot performed in front of a Guinness World Records adjudicator back in early March 2022, and didn’t seem to have even an ounce of stage fright. As the video reveals, the robot penguin jumped over a rope swung by Ricoh Group team members a whopping 170 times in just one minute and snagged the record without breaking a sweat. Color us impressed!