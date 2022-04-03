Porsche 911 EV Could Hit the Streets With a Solid-State Battery

Porsche is already busy electrifying its lineup with models like the 2022 Taycan, and the Porsche Macan SUV will get the all-electric treatment next. However, new reports suggest we could see a Porsche 911 EV in the future with new solid-state battery technology.

In a recent financial report, Porsche’s CEO Oliver Blume said it is fully committed to electrifying its lineup of all vehicles except for the iconic 911. Furthermore, the company aims for 50% of its sales to be all-electric or hybrid-electric vehicles by 2025 and 80% by 2030. So we can expect a bunch of fast Porsche electric vehicles, but the 911 will remain a gas-powered beast.

However, Electrek recently reported on a quote from Germany’s Manager Magazin, one which says the success of the all-electric Taycan could have Porsche thinking twice. The site doesn’t just say Porsche is developing an electric version of the 911. Instead, it takes things a step further and suggests the company could use a solid-state battery vs. the traditional Lithium-ion battery system auto makers employ today.

The German website claims that Porsche has been working with a U.S. company named Quantumscape on this breakthrough new technology to bolster its EV plans and take its 911 to new heights.

For those unaware, solid-state battery technology is nothing new, but it’s receiving renewed attention for electric vehicles. A solid-state battery uses a solid electrode instead of liquid gel electrolytes found in typical battery cells. As a result, it could solve common liquid Li-ion battery problems. These include flammability, limited voltage ranges, poor cycling performance, and overall speed or strength.

After hearing the potential advantages of a solid-state battery, it’s easy to understand why Porsche’s parent company Volkswagen Group is the largest shareholder in Quantumscape. This technology could make electric vehicles faster and offer more range, not to mention added safety.

It’s worth noting that Volkswagen isn’t the only one looking into solid-state batteries. For example, Toyota recently announced that its next-gen Prius hybrid would feature similar technology.

These reports of Porsche actively developing an electric 911 are only rumors, but it also claims the company will debut the speedy vehicle before the end of the decade. So while the next Porsche 911 will probably still rock an ICE engine, we could see an all-new 911 in the future.

And while Porsche’s CEO Oliver Blume said it had no plans to offer an all-electric 911, he didn’t say anything about a potential ICE-electric hybrid potentially running on a solid-state battery. So, for now, we’ll have to wait and see.