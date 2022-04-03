Samsung’s Colorful New Smart Monitor Doubles as a TV

In the last few years, Samsung has launched a ton of “Smart Monitors” that feature a high-res display, DeX compatibility, and integrated smart TV software. One model even has a 43-inch screen! But the new Smart Monitor M8 looks like the most practical (and most appealing) implementation of Samsung’s interesting two-in-one desktop display concept.

Starting at $700, the Smart Monitor M8 features a 32-inch 4K display with a nearly borderless design. That’s a perfect size and resolution for working at your desk or watching TV from across a small room. Notably, the monitor features HDR 10+ support, comes with a magnetic webcam, and supports both Alexa and Google Assistant. (Oh, and Bixby.)

An included remote control helps you use the M8 like a TV, and its built-in Tizen software should feel familiar to Samsung TV owners. You can also cast content to the monitor using AirPlay, and oddly enough, it can run Microsoft 365 apps natively, without connecting to a computer.

Port-wise, we’re looking at one HDMI port and two USB-C ports with 65-watt passthrough charging. Only one of these USB-C ports supports video or data transfer. While I don’t think that desktop users will care too much about the M8’s limited port selection, people who plug their laptop into a monitor will miss out on the bevy of USB ports usually included with monitors at this price.

As for the Smart Monitor M8’s design—yeah, it’s clearly inspired by the new iMac. But I think that these are the best looking Smart Monitors in Samsung’s lineup, and frankly, I’m just happy to see more companies selling screens that aren’t black or gray.

Due to its design, a lot of people are comparing Samsung’s Smart Monitor M8 to the new Apple Studio Display. While I don’t think it’s a fair comparison (Apple and Samsung are focused on two very different sets of features), the Smart Monitor M8 seems like the better value. It’s larger than the Studio Display and costs half as much (though Apple’s offering more pixels).

You can reserve (not pre-order) the M8 display now at Samsung’s website. The white model costs $700, while the colorful versions are $730. Once you reserve your monitor, Samsung will (eventually) let you pre-order the machine and give you a free $100 credit.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features a 32-inch 4K edge-to-edge display, plus built-in DeX compatibility and smart TV software. There’s even a remote! Reserve it now for $700, or $730 if you want a colorful model.