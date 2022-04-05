Do Apple AirTags Need to Be Charged?

If you just bought AirTags or are considering purchasing some, you might be wondering how to charge them. Fortunately, it’s a pretty quick and painless process. We have everything you need to know about changing these batteries, along with a few replacement options.

AirTags are one of the newest products in Apple’s lineup. The small tracking devices were released in 2021 to help users keep track of their belongings. The tiny Bluetooth trackers can attach to your most prized possessions and make it easy to quickly locate if they go missing or get misplaced. They’re similar in price to other Bluetooth trackers but offer more precise directions to your belongings by leveraging Apple’s Ultra-wideband network.

Are AirTags Rechargeable?

Unlike most Apple products, Apple AirTags are battery-powered; they are not rechargeable and do not have a charging port. AirTags should be able to withstand about one year of use before the battery needs to be changed. This is convenient, as most people tend to use AirTags for ongoing or long-term tracking of important items like purses, keys, expensive equipment, cars, and even pets.

How to Check Your AirTag’s Battery Level

If you want to check on the battery levels of your current AirTags, the process is straightforward and will only take a brief moment. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Open the Find My app on your iPhone or other Apple device. Select the Devices tab. Scroll through all of your connected AirTags, and select the AirTag you want to check. Look for the battery icon under the display name of your selected AirTag. If the charge is getting low, you’ll see a banner that says Low Battery.

How to Change the Battery in an AirTag

Changing the battery on an AirTag is pretty simple, so you don’t need to worry about taking it into the Apple Store for maintenance. Here’s how you can quickly change the battery yourself:

Set your AirTag face-up. The stainless steel battery cover (aka the shiny silver piece with the Apple logo) should be facing up towards you. Press down on the battery cover and rotate it counterclockwise until the cover stops rotating. Remove the battery cover and the old battery. Insert the new battery with the positive side facing up. You should hear it click into place. Put the cover back on. The three tabs on the cover should align with the three slots on the AirTag. Then screw the cover back on by rotating it clockwise until it stops.

What Type of Battery Do AirTags Use?

It’s pretty easy to find a replacement when it comes time to replace your AirTag batteries. You don’t need a special device-specific battery or anything—just plain ol’ CR2032 batteries. These can be found in the battery section of most stores, so you can easily pick some up next time you go.

The only caveat is that you’ll need to buy CR2032 batteries without a bitterant coating. Some battery makers, like Duracell, have begun putting a bitter coating on these batteries to prevent children from swallowing them due to the battery’s small size. However, the downside is that batteries with bitterant coatings often do not work with AirTags or other battery-powered technology; the coating can cause issues if the alignment of the coating interferes with the battery making the necessary contact with the device.

The Best AirTag Replacement Batteries

If you need to replace your AirTag batteries—or if you just want extra batteries on hand in case your AirTag dies—you can order them online. These three options are all the right size and do not contain the bitterant that can potentially cause issues, as we mentioned above.

Amazon Basics CR2032 4-Pack

The Amazon Basics CR2032 battery pack contains four batteries and is a great budget-friendly option. You can also select a 6- or 10-count pack if you have lots of AirTags or want to keep extra batteries on hand. This product is even eligible for same-day Prime delivery in many areas, which will come in handy if your AirTag is dead and you want to resume tracking quickly.

Amazon Basics CR2032 The Amazon Basics CR2032 battery packs are an affordable option with efficient delivery options.

Best Buy Essentials CR2032 6-Pack

If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, they also have an affordable option from the Best Buy essentials line. These come in a pack of 6 and fit into AirTags perfectly. Like Amazon, Best Buy offers efficient delivery options on these batteries, though you can also opt to buy online and pick it up in-store or curbside if it’s in stock near you.

Best Buy Essentials CR2032 6-Pack A 6-pack of CR2032 batteries from Best Buy’s generic line.

Energizer CR2032 Lithium Batteries 6-Pack

Prefer a name-brand option? Choose this six-pack from Energizer. Their CR2032 batteries do not contain the bitterant coating that other major battery brands use, and they also have a 10-year shelf life, so you can feel free to stock up. You’ll likely only go through one battery per year per AirTag, so there’s plenty of time to work through this six-pack.