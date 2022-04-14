Govee DreamView T1 Pro TV Backlight Review: Light Immersion Evolved

9/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

Everyone has seen lights bars and LED strips enhance entertainment centers, but until you’ve experienced the brilliance of Govee’s comprehensive DreamView T1 Pro TV kit, you’ve been in the dark. If you’ve been holding off on buying a premium lighting set, now is the time to break out your wallet.

Here's What We Like Incredible customization options

Comprehensive lighting kit

Dazzlingly bright and colorful

Easy to use And What We Don't Camera may be difficult to install

Setup and Brightness

The Govee DreamView T1 Pro TV Backlight H605B includes a fair amount of high-end tech that comes together for an impressive light show once it’s all set up: two vertical RGBIC light bars, one spool of four premium RGBIC LED strips, a 1080p camera, and a handy control panel for the back of your TV.

This setup is perfectly suited for 55 to 65-inch TVs, especially if your setup allows for the standalone lightbars to have a little extra space on either side of your TV. Although this kit takes a little while to set up properly, it is absolutely worth taking your time to properly lay out the foundation for this impressive light show.

I wasn’t ready for just how bright these lights are at their default 100% brightness setting, as they instantly turn night into day right out of the box. Unlike the Govee StarPal Light’s “pick up and shine” portability, the DreamView T1 Pro is a top pick for bigger rooms and extra-large displays, as well as parties and holidays like Christmas and Halloween that benefit from the system’s charming flashing effects and infinite color palette.

While the ability to turn your home into a flashing, blinking, strobing circus is pretty fun, I turned the system’s brightness levels all the way down to 25% to test out some console gaming and movie streaming. Doing so allowed the otherwise dazzling lights to enhance and not distract from the entertainment on-screen.

A Rainbow of Immersive Features

One of the coolest things about the Govee DreamView T1 Pro is how every piece of its kit comes together perfectly like an orchestra of light to enhance your viewing experience. For example, I wanted to simulate a retro arcade theme as I played some old-school gaming classics, and after tinkering with the customization options to make my own unique color palette, the vivid neon greens, yellows, and reds that illuminated the room did a great job of replicating that classic arcade glow.

The expertly designed Govee Home app (available on iPhone and Android) makes creating your own combination of light colors and patterns a walk in the park. Between the randomization option that sends a random color configuration to your light kit, a huge library of preinstalled color choices, and an active community of Govee users sharing their own creations, you’ll have plenty of visuals and effects to play with.

Perhaps the most innovative and immersive feature included with this set is the 1080p Colorsense Camera that looks down upon your TV screen like a high-tech gargoyle. This innovative device sets it apart from competing light kits because it actively syncs the colors and motions of the Govee lights to the on-screen action and sound coming from your speakers.

You’d be surprised at how immersive it is to see your favorite in-game worlds spread outward and across your room by sending the colors seen in the TV’s peripheral edges to its LEDs, and I’m happy to say it works just as smoothly with movies and TV shows as well.

In addition to fine-tuning color schemes and flexing your creativity with bold lighting effects, the app can also be used to place your lights on a timer, activate the engaging music mode that shimmers alongside your tunes, and control Govee lights and accessories via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control.

Near Perfection Is Still Fantastic

As engaging and attractive as the Govee DreamView T1 Pro TV Backlight is, there are a few tiny issues you should be aware of before deciding to take the plunge. As noted, setup does take a bit of time, but meticulously setting up and calibrating this lighting kit is absolutely worth it for the outcome.

Its biggest issue is attaching the 1080p Colorsense Camera to the top of your TV. The camera sports a large flat area to mount on the flat top of a TV, but my LG TV features a pointed edge at its apex, so I was forced to construct a balancing act of creatively rigged tape structures behind my display to keep the camera securely in place and pointed at my screen.

Since engineering a makeshift brace for the camera is the worst thing about the DreamView T1 Pro, Govee absolutely nailed this lighting kit.

Light Up Your Setup With Govee

If you’ve been on the fence about picking one up for immersive movie viewing or gaming, a Govee DreamView T1 Pro TV Backlight H605B set is easily one of the best of its kind on the market.

It’s perfect for ambient lighting in your entertainment room, mood lighting for parties and holidays, or just to add extra flair to your gaming setup. With an endless collection of color combinations and effects to boot, this vibrant lighting kit is sure to impress for years to come.