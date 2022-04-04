Android Auto Bug Is Causing Assistant to Speak the Wrong Language

Using the Google Assistant with Android Auto is a great way to keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, but that’s only when it works as expected. Recently, a new bug is causing the Google Assistant to speak aloud in the wrong language, frustrating users.

According to reports from several users commenting on Google’s official forum, the Google Assistant on Android Auto keeps randomly mixing up regional languages for no apparent reason, then reads users a text or other voice commands in the wrong language. Even when the correct language is selected, the Assistant gets confused and uses a slightly different variation.

One user said, “The Assistant speaks French from Canada, but messages (Messenger & SMS) are read in French from France instead.” As you can see, that’s not ideal, as languages can vary greatly. The user went on to say it’s not happening on all notifications, and Gmail seems fine so far.

We’re seeing a similar report where a user in Brazil speaks Brazilian Portuguese, but the Google Assistant on Android Auto keeps randomly reading messages back in Portuguese from Portugal.

This is happening the most on text message applications, like Google Messages or WhatsApp, but there could be others. As of right now, we’re unsure how widespread the issue is and how many other languages may be affected.

When you’re trying to be a safe driver, the last thing you want to do is fumble through language settings on your Android Auto head unit while driving to work. Google is aware of the problem and looking for a solution, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, if the Google Assistant on Android Auto starts speaking to you in the wrong language, this is why. Again, we’ll report back once we learn more.