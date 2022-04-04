Tesla Broke Delivery Records Despite Supply Chain Problems

Over the weekend, Tesla released its Q1 2022 numbers, confirming it had a record-breaking quarter by delivering 310,048 electric vehicles. Despite supply chain constraints, COVID shutdowns, and more, it still reached record volumes.

While Tesla produced slightly fewer vehicles than it did in Q4 2021, it managed to have enough inventory to exceed previous quarters. That said, analysts and Wall Street predicted the company would be able to ship around 317,000, so while Tesla broke its own record, it didn’t quite meet some expectations.

According to Tesla, “In the first quarter, we produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles, despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns.”

For those wondering, Tesla’s latest Model Y and somewhat more affordable Model 3 made up the bulk of the deliveries, with over 295,000. The company also produced or shipped nearly 15,000 of its fancy Model S/X vehicles. That’s a pretty impressive number, all things considered.

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk responded to a comment on Twitter regarding the all-time sales figure, stating that “This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions and China’s zero COVID policy.” Then Musk went on to thank the Tesla team and its key suppliers.

What makes Tesla’s Q1 2022 numbers even more impressive is the overall growth and improvement year-over-year. In the first quarter of 2021, Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles and produced roughly 180,338, making Q1 2022 a 69% increase. Basically, Tesla managed to ramp up production and hit some lofty goals despite global problems.

Between the Gigafactory Berlin, Texas, and Shanghai, we could see Tesla do even better come Q2, even though shortages continue to be a problem. However, we’ll have to wait and see. It’s also worth noting that if you order a new Tesla today, it likely won’t ship until sometime in 2023 due to most models being sold out.

Either way, this tells me that while Ford, Rivian, and GMC are struggling to produce electric trucks at a realistic rate, they could all learn a thing or two from Tesla, who is busy smashing production and delivery records. The Tesla Cybertruck can’t come soon enough.