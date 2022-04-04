DMC’s DeLorean EV Reveal Date Confirmed With New Teaser Image

Earlier this year, DeLorean Motor Company confirmed that the iconic DeLorean made famous by Back to the Future is making its return as an electric vehicle. We’re now getting our second sneak peek at the stunning EV and confirmation that all will be revealed on April 18th.

The “DeLorean EVolved” will be an all-electric luxury vehicle with gull-wing doors, tons of power, and a completely new take on the famous car. In February, the initial teaser images said it was coming in 2022, and a complete prototype of the DeLorean EV would be on display at Pebble Beach on August 21st. Fans can see the car in the concept lawn section.

However, today DMC announced that they’re moving things up and will officially reveal the all-new DeLorean EV on April 18th. While the press release says that’s the “reveal date,” a post on Twitter says the car is “coming into focus” on the 18th.

Let's clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022.

As of right now, we’re unsure what the official name for the car will be. In the press release, DeLorean Motor Company said it plans to share the official name of the EV on the 18th. The original Back to the Future car is still called by its pre-production designation to this day, the DMC-12. We doubt the company will use that as inspiration, but we’ll have to wait and see.

DMC referred to the EV as a concept and made clear that the model on display later this month at Pebble Peach is a prototype. So if this car ever goes into production and becomes something we can actually buy, like the Cybertruck, expect to see several changes before its inevitable release in 2023 or beyond.

Either way, come April 18th, the DMC DeLorean will officially arrive as a futuristic luxury car. Considering it’ll be a high-end EV, we have a feeling it’ll be able to go from 0-88 MPH with ease. For now, you can learn more at the Delorean website.