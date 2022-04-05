Plex Is Now the Guide to All Your Streaming Services

In a surprise update, Plex now offers universal search and watchlist functions. These new features allow you to quickly find content on other streaming services, such as HBO Max and Disney+, all without leaving the Plex app. In other words, Plex is now a one-stop shop for all your streaming needs.

Plex Discover is a new universal search function that will “do for streaming media what Google did for the internet.” Basically, it’s a database of all movies and shows, not just the stuff in your Plex media server. Plex Discover will tell you if a show or movie is available on other services, and it’ll even redirect you to those services for immediate playback.

Of course, Google TV already offers a similar universal search feature. The benefit here is that Plex Discover works on your smart TV, game console, computer, phone, or tablet. And of course, it integrates with the new Plex Universal Watchlist.

We have been saying for years that our goal was to create a one-stop-shop for all the entertainment that matters to you, and today we put a massive piece of that puzzle in place … With new streaming services, movies, and shows constantly coming available, it’s time to tame the media chaos.

The Plex Universal Watchlist should sound pretty familiar to IMDB and ScreenRant users. Basically, it’s a watchlist that can contain any movie or show that’s ever existed. If an item in your Universal Watchlist is available on a streaming service, Plex will tell you, and it’ll even redirect you to that service for immediate playback.

You can add any item to your Universal Watchlist from Plex Discover, the new search function. It’s an exciting system, and man, I hope that Plex turns its app into a fully-fledged smart TV or streaming stick operating system.

Plex hasn’t clarified how long it’ll take these new features to roll out. That said, they should work in the browser.