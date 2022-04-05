X
It’s Time to Replace Your Samsung Galaxy S9 Smartphone

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

Your four-year-old Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+ will no longer receive security updates. Both phones have officially met the end of their lifecycle and will grow vulnerable to security exploits as their software ages. Unfortunately, that means it’s time to look for a replacement.

Samsung quietly removed the Galaxy S9 and S9+ from its Security Updates hub in early April. The phones received their last update in March, which is pretty impressive. Most Android phones only receive two years of updates.

Not to mention, Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 and S9+ before it committed to its famous four-year update cycle. Nearly all of the company’s mid-range and flagship devices get at least four years of security updates, and new models like the Galaxy S22 will actually receive five years of updates.

Funny enough, I still use the Galaxy S9+ that I bought four years ago. It’s just a great device, and I prefer it over many of the new phones I’ve reviewed. But without security updates, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will slowly grow vulnerable to hackers and malware. I plan to replace my Galaxy S9+ within the next six months, and I suggest that you do the same.

