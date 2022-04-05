You Can Finally Buy Samsung’s Viral Jet Vacuum

After going viral on TikTok last January, the Samsung Bespoke Jet is finally available for purchase. It’s Samsung’s most powerful stick vacuum to date, with advanced features like a self-emptying tank, an extendable design, and an optional spinning mop add-on.

The Bespoke Jet weighs just 5.7 pounds and features a HexaJet Motor with 210AW of suction power. That’s comparable to Dyson’s most expensive stick vacuums, which makes sense, given that the Bespoke Jet costs a crazy $900. (That said, like all stick vacuums, the Bespoke Jet doesn’t match the suction power of most full-sized vacuums.)

But you’re not really paying for suction power. Instead, you’re paying for the simple experience of an advanced, battery-powered stick vacuum. The Bespoke Jet’s “All in One Clean” charging station doubles as an automatic dustbin, automatically clearing pet hair, dirt, and debris from the Bespoke Jet.

Notably, the Bespoke Jet features a two-hour battery life and uses an integrated display to show important information, such as maintenance reminders, remaining battery, and how much stuff you’ve sucked off the ground. Three attachments help you clean surfaces that aren’t floors, and an extendable design helps to increase your reach on the fly.

Samsung also sells an add-on Spray Spinning Sweeper attachment, which uses dual-spinning pads and a simple water tank to clean hard floors. I should note that both these mop pads and the Bespoke Jet’s vacuum filter are washable.

You can order the Samsung Bespoke Jet for $900 at the company’s webstore. Samsung offers financing plans for the vacuum, and all purchases include a one-year warranty. If you decide the Bespoke Jet isn’t for you, Samsung will accept a return within 100 days.

