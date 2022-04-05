GM and Honda Team Up with the Promise of Affordable EVs

While GM and Honda are already working together to develop two EVs coming to the United States in 2024, like the Honda Prologue SUV, today, the two expanded the partnership with the promise of more affordable EVs coming soon.

According to the press release, both car manufacturers will work together to “co-develop a series of affordable electric vehicles” that should hopefully arrive by 2027. And while that’s several years away at this point, it’s setting the stage for Honda and GM to succeed in electrification.

As expected, the partnership will lean on GM’s Ultium battery technology and its partner LG for mass-producing battery cells. The deal would also allow the two car brands to share designs, new technology, sourcing strategies, and more while standardizing equipment for fast and efficient manufacturing processes.

“GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China,” said GM CEO and chair Mary Barra.

In particular, both Honda and GM want to focus on affordable electric vehicles, and the word “affordable” was used several times during the announcement. They’ll start the ambitious goal by creating an affordable compact crossover EV.

For those wondering, this is an excellent move for Honda, which currently lags behind most of the competition for electric vehicles. Oddly enough, Honda also partnered with Sony on its ambitious goal to move from electronics into the automotive space.

Essentially, it looks like Honda and GM will swap technologies, find ways to streamline the process while reducing costs, and eventually deliver high-quality yet affordable EVs on a global scale. Imagine a new Honda EV with everything that makes Honda great, Sony’s infotainment electronics inside, running on GM’s Ultium platform.