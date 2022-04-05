Google Pixel April Update Solves Some Problems, Ignores Others

It seems like Google is finally finding its groove. After months of clunky update rollouts, the April update is now available for the Pixel 3a, the Pixel 6, and everything in between. It resolves a handful of annoying problems, and unlike previous updates, it doesn’t seem to introduce any major new bugs. Unfortunately, some Pixel problems still persist.

Let’s start with the good stuff. The April update fixes a weird zooming bug on the Pixel 6’s selfie camera and expands support for wireless Qi charging accessories (Google doesn’t specify which accessories). It also resolves UI bugs on all Pixel devices, including incorrect animations and app crashes caused by Picture in Picture mode.

We have provided the monthly software update for April 2022. All supported Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive these software updates starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device.

Additionally, the April update patches a few vulnerabilities, including a critical exploit that could give hackers free rein over your device. You should definitely update to avoid this exploit.

But this update doesn’t fix the big problem that Google introduced last month—slowed fingerprint reader performance on older Pixel phones. Additionally, it doesn’t address the reduced vibration on Pixel 6. (Google told us that reduced vibration intentional, but suggested that it could resolve customer complaints in a future update. I suggest installing a third-party solution if the problem bothers you.)

And while the April April update doesn’t appear to introduce any crazy bugs, Reddit users have discovered a couple of wonky UI problems after installing the update. I think the security patches are a fair trade-off for these tiny bugs. (Plus, some of the bugs listed by Reddit users aren’t new.)