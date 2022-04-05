Lexus to Debut It’s First EV This Month With a Controversial Steering Wheel

We already knew the Lexus RZ450e, its first electric vehicle for the United States, was coming in 2022 and now it’s almost here. Lexus released two teaser images this week and confirmed the car would get officially unveiled on April 20th. However, some people are already complaining about it.

Toyota’s luxury automotive arm Lexus announced that it’d take the wraps off its all-new EV on April 20th at 6 AM ET. Along with the announcement, we got two teaser images, and one confirms it’ll come with a yoke steering wheel.

Yes, the same wing-shaped “Yoke” steering wheel that Tesla added to the Model S Plaid. For those unaware, it received a ton of complaints, some even think it’s not very safe, and it looks like Tesla walked that decision back and is making it optional.

Here’s what the company had to say about its upcoming EV: “Developed under the Lexus Driving Signature philosophy, the RZ is Lexus’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV). It is designed and engineered to set a new benchmark for a premium driving experience, providing the driver with a carefully crafted and close sense of connection with their car, characterized by confidence, control, and comfort.”

The new all-electric Lexus RZ450e should share the same overall design, architecture, and features as Toyota’s BZ4X, which has the Yoke steering wheel as an optional upgrade. So, there’s a good chance it’ll also be optional from Lexus.

We won’t know for sure until the company confirms all the details and optional upgrades. Nevertheless, releasing a teaser image of a Yoke steering wheel is certainly an excellent way to stir up excitement about the EV. The controversial steering wheel on the new Lexus EV does look better than Tesla’s implementation, for what it’s worth, but that’ll be subjective.

Weird steering wheel aside, these images show a sleek and stylish front end and an interior packed with plenty of technology. We’ll know more come April 20th, but if it’s anything like its Toyota sibling, expect a large 71.4 kWh battery pack capable of nearly 310 miles per charge. Stay tuned for more details.