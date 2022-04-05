Deal Alert: Buy Two Games or Books and Get Another for Free at Amazon

If you blew a bunch of money on games last week, I’m sorry to say that you made the wrong choice. Amazon is running a buy two get one free deal on video games, toys, books, and board games. It’s a quick and easy way to save money, especially if you need to shop for an upcoming birthday.

Notably, this sale includes a ton of hot items like Elden Ring and Nintendo Switch games. Some of these products are already discounted, so if you bundle wisely, you could come out saving a ton of cash.

To take advantage of this deal, simply visit Amazon’s “three for the price of two” promotion page and add some stuff to your cart. Amazon will automatically discount your purchase during checkout—bear in mind that you can mix and match games, books, and toys and still claim this deal.

We’re not sure when this promotion ends, so I suggest shopping now before it’s too late. At the very least, you could grab a couple of generic presents that family or friends might want later this year.