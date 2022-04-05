Twitter Is Working on an Edit Button, and Not Because of Elon Musk

Like it or not, Twitter is finally getting an edit button. The company confirms that it began working on an edit button in 2021, and that it will test the feature with paid Twitter Blue users in the coming months.

Twitter announced the new feature on April 1st, knowing that people would think it’s a joke. The company just followed up with a proper announcement, including a trailer video showing the edit button in action.

While the edit button’s purpose is pretty obvious (it lets you edit tweets), we’re not entirely sure how the feature will work. In the best-case scenario, Twitter will allow users to see any edits that have been made to a tweet, thereby reducing confusion on the platform and limiting the spread of misinformation.

Twitter indirectly clarified that Elon Musk has nothing to do with the edit button. Musk recently bought a 9% stake in the company (while ignoring SEC trade rules) and was appointed to its board of directors. He also shared a poll asking users if they wanted an edit button, to which most responded “yes.”

We’re not sure when the edit button will launch, though it should arrive in the coming months. At the time of its release, it will only be available to paying Twitter Blue users.