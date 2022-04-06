X
New Chrome “Privacy Guide” Takes the Confusion Out of Your Privacy Settings

News Editor

| 1 min read
Google Chrome on a Mac.
Google

In an effort to make web privacy easier and more intuitive, Google is rolling out a new “Privacy Guide” for Chrome. This feature, which will slowly roll out to Chrome version M100 users, lets you quickly review all of your privacy and security controls (and learn how they work) without a bunch of scrolling.

Privacy guide is just the latest step in simplifying Chrome’s privacy settings. In recent years, Google has reorganized Chrome’s settings to make privacy more intuitive and give you quick access to common controls, like clearing your browser history or cookies.


To access Privacy Guide, simply click the three-dot menu in the top right corner of Chrome and select “Settings.” Then, navigate to the “Privacy and Security” tab. You should see the Privacy Guide option under “Clear Browsing Data.”

Notably, Privacy Guide ends with two outgoing links. The first lets you try Privacy Sandbox, which is Google’s much-maligned and severely delayed alternative to cookies. And the second link, which is a bit more useful, lets you choose what browsing data Google can access for personalized services.

Privacy Guide is slowly rolling out in the latest version of Chrome (version 100.0.4896.60). It should appear in your browser within the next few days or weeks.

Source: Google

