Buying an Xbox Series X is Actually Easy Now (But Not the PS5)

It’s pretty wild when you think about it, but here we are nearly a year and a half since its release, and you can finally buy an Xbox with ease. Hopefully, the Xbox Series X shortage is coming to an end, as it’s readily available from several retailers.

Unless you got incredibly lucky early on or gave up and stopped paying attention, since late 2020, finding or buying any version of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X was nearly impossible without tracking inventory, calling stores, or paying insane scalper fees.

However, over the last 1-2 weeks, we’ve seen the Xbox readily available from multiple retailers and in several configurations. I wish I could say the same about the PlayStation 5, but that situation still looks less than ideal.

So where can you get an Xbox Series X, like right now? Today, if you go to Newegg’s website, it’s available and only $499. There are plenty at most Target retail stores in my city, and you can get one at Walmart too, but the price may vary slightly.

Another option is Costco, and if you’re a member, you can get the Xbox Series X with an extra controller for $549, the price it’s supposed to be. Unfortunately, it looks like things are still a bit difficult when it comes to buying one at Best Buy or Amazon, but we’re hopeful they’ll both get more inventory soon.

Obviously, your mileage may vary here, but it looks like the Xbox Series X shortage could finally be coming to an end. Sadly, the PlayStation 5 is still grossly overpriced everywhere and takes a bit of skill and luck to find one.