You Can Now Try NVIDIA Cloud Gaming Without a Steam or Epic Account

You can’t fall in love with cloud gaming until you’ve given it a whirl. Unfortunately, just trying cloud gaming means jumping through a bunch of hoops, including login screens and other annoyances. That’s why NVIDIA GeForce Now is offering demo games that you can try for free with minimal hassle.

GeForce Now is one of the weirder game streaming services. It doesn’t have a built-in game store—instead, it lets you stream games that you’ve already purchases from Steam, Epic, or Ubisoft Connect. That means you can’t try GeForce Now without logging into a bunch of crap and manually searching for which games you’re allowed to play.

Of course, today’s announcement removes a ton of that friction.

Play Video

A new “Instant Play Demos” collection, which you should see in the GeForce Now app or browser-based player, lets you play free game demos without linking your account to external services. The first games in this collection are Chorus, Ghostrunner, Inscryption, Diplomacy Is Not an Option, and The RiftBreaker Prologue.

Bear in mind that GeForce Now’s free membership tier isn’t a perfect example of the service’s capabilities. It limits customers to 1-hour sessions with RTX 2080 graphics, and these graphics may degrade depending on traffic. NVIDIA’s paid memberships eliminate the throttling and, at the highest tier, offer RTX 3080 graphics.

I should note that Google announced a similar demo system during Developer Summit 2022. Both NVIDIA and Google say that they’ll accept game demos from any developers, which is pretty interesting. Even if you aren’t interested in cloud gaming, these free demos could help you try new games without wasting a bunch of storage space on your PC.