Does Target Take Apple Pay?

Target accepts several payment methods in-store and online, including Apple Pay. And because all Target stores have RFID-enabled point of sale systems, you can pay using your iPhone or Apple Watch regardless of which Target location you visit.

After a Target cashier rings up your items, you can use Apple Pay by tapping your iPhone or Apple Watch on the credit card scanner. This process also works during self-checkout. (Bear in mind that you need to set up Apple Pay before using it at Target or any other store.)

Using Apple Pay on the Target app or website is also a breeze. If Target detects that you’re shopping on an Apple device, it will show an Apple Pay option during checkout. Tapping this button opens a small pop-up to verify your identity through Touch ID, Face ID, or a password. Once that’s done, Apple Pay will charge the credit or debit card you’ve selected for your purchase.

And if you have an Apple Card, that’ll work too. Your Apple-branded credit card is just a MasterCard, and as such, it should work practically everywhere (and certainly at every Target).

In addition to Apple Pay, Target also accepts Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or “any contactless digital wallet.” You can see a full list of Target’s accepted payment methods on the company’s website.