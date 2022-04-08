This LEGO ‘Muppets’ Collection Teaser Has Me Feeling Green

LEGO recently posted an image on Twitter of a LEGO Kermit the Frog hiding behind the show curtains, teasing a reveal of the LEGO Muppets collection. The company plans to release an entire group of LEGO Muppets minifigures.

“Hi-ho, Kermit the Frog here!” is Kermit’s most well-known catchphrase, which he says while up on stage introducing acts to The Muppets Show. If you’re a fan of LEGO or Muppets, you’re probably very aware this set is coming, as we’ve seen countless leaks online and all over Twitter in recent weeks.

From what we’ve gathered, LEGO plans to release 12 Muppets minifigure blind bags, and fans will have to try their best to collect them all. And yes, all of your favorite characters are included in the set, including Miss Piggy and the always-exciting Fozzie Bear.

The minifigures that should be included in the set are:

Kermit The Frog

Miss Piggy

Animal

Gonzo

Rowlf The Dog

Fozzie Bear

Swedish Chef

Janice

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew

Beaker

Statler

Waldorf

According to 9to5Toys, each blind bag will come with a Muppets minifigure, a few accessories specific to the character, and a display stand. For example, Swedish Chef has a pumpkin, Kermit rocks a guitar, and all iconic characters have beautiful printing to complete the look.

It’s worth noting that some of the Muppet minifigures look more like a LEGO than others, but they’re all pretty great. If the LEGO Muppets collection is like other blind bags, expect them to come in around $4.99 each. Unfortunately, LEGO didn’t share any further details or a release date with the teaser on Twitter, but we’re hearing this set could debut around May 1st.