Tesla’s Three Most-Delayed EVs Arrive in 2023, According to Elon Musk

While Tesla is extremely busy pumping out its leading lineup of Model S, 3, X, and Y electric vehicles, we’re still waiting for the Tesla Cybertruck, Roadster, and Semi. But, in a bold statement, Elon Musk says they’re all coming next year.

For those that forgot, Tesla has announced several exciting vehicles over the years. Unfortunately, three of them have seen continuous delays, but that could be about to change.

In 2017, Tesla unveiled the Semi electric truck and a super exciting next-gen Roadster. At the time, the company said they’d get released in 2019 and 2020. They’re still nowhere to be found, but hopefully, we’ll see the next-gen roaster on the streets soon enough.

The Tesla Cybertruck debuted in 2019, with a 2020 release date starting at $39,900. As you probably know by now, that didn’t happen either. In January, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirmed no new vehicles would come out this year and that the Cybertruck would “hopefully come out next year.” That’s three years behind schedule.

Tesla’s more affordable Model 3 and Model Y are getting all the attention right now, but if the latest comments from the CEO are to be believed, next year will be huge for Tesla.

At what Tesla called the “Cyber Rodeo,” the company officially opened its massive new Gigafactory in Texas this week. A facility that should be able to output substantial volumes of vehicles. While up on stage, Elon Musk promised a massive wave of new products, which should have any EV fan excited.

“Production of Cybertruck is coming next year. We will be in production with Roadster and with Semi. That’s all coming. This year is all about scaling up, and next year there’s going to be a massive wave of new products.” — Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

If that statement is true, Tesla will use the rest of 2022 to finish its designs, ramp up production, fine-tune all of its processes, then release a massive wave of vehicles. Of course, we’ve heard huge promises before, so only time will tell.

Are you more excited about the long-awaited Roadster or the unique-looking Tesla Cybertruck? With all the new competition in the EV space, Tesla has a lot of work to do. From the Rivian R1T, F-150 Lightning, or the crazy powerful Hummer EV. When the Cybertruck arrives, it’ll be playing catch-up, so the sooner the better.

Elon Musk briefly mentioned its humanoid robot project and that we could see some movement or production beginning next year, but I’ll believe that when I see it.