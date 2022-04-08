Google Fi’s New Unlimited Plan Pricing Is Hard to Pass Up

Google Fi is updating its Simply Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans with better pricing and more high-speed data. These changes are quite competitive, and existing customers will see them on their next bill. New customers can take advantage of the pricing change today and score up to $500 toward a new phone.

Google Fi Simply Unlimited

The Google Fi Simply Unlimited plan launched last year as a low-cost option for people who want unlimited data without a bunch of perks. If you have four or more lines on Simply Unlimited, you’ll now pay just $20 per line, which is an outstanding deal compared to other phone plans.

Here’s the new pricing for Simply Unlimited:

One Line : $50 (Previously $60)

: $50 (Previously $60) Two Lines : $40 per line (Previously $45)

: $40 per line (Previously $45) Three Lines : $25 per line (Previously $30)

: $25 per line (Previously $30) Four or More Lines: $20 per line (Previously $30)

Google now includes 5GB of hotspot data with Simply Unlimited plans. Plus, it’s increasing the high-speed data cap from 22GB to 35GB. After you blow through that first 35GB of data, your speeds will be capped at 256 kbps until your next billing cycle.

Google Fi Unlimited Plus

If you travel a lot or need cloud storage, Google Fi Unlimited Plus is probably the plan for you. It includes 100GB of Google One storage (per line), unlimited tethering, international calls, and the option to add up to four data-only lines (which you might use for a laptop or tablet).

Here’s the updated Unlimited Plus pricing:

One Line : $65 (Previously $70)

: $65 (Previously $70) Two Lines : $55 per line (Previously $60)

: $55 per line (Previously $60) Three Lines : $45 per line (Previously $50)

: $45 per line (Previously $50) Four or More Lines: $40 per line (Previously $45)

Unlimited Plus members also enjoy a new 55GB high-speed data cap, which is more than twice the previous 22GB limit. After using 55GB of high-speed data, Google Fi will limit you to 256 kbps speeds.

Google Fi Google Fi’s new Unlimited pricing options are too good to pass up. Join now for up to $500 toward a new phone (or a $100 credit if you bring an old phone).