X
Popular Searches
News

We Didn’t Believe This Irish Spring Gamer Shower Was Real, but It Is

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Irish Spring Gaming Shower, which is just a gamer chair and PS4 controller in a biodome-like tub.
Irish Spring

When Irish Spring announced the “Gamer Shower” on April 1st, we assumed that it was a joke. Everybody knows that gamers don’t bathe, and all that. But it turns out that the 2-in-1 body wash company actually made an elaborate shower for gamers, complete with a gaming massage chair, giant TVs, and thankfully, soap.

Now, I’m always excited about hygiene. And on the rare chance that I visit a GameStop, I’m guaranteed to complain about gamers’ unwashed armpits and creases. But Irish Spring has created something that defies natural law, which is a bit disturbing to me. Gaming while bathing in a plexiglass pod is Bio-Dome-level weird—well, if it gets gamers to try soap, I guess I shouldn’t complain.

Irish Spring sent us a video of a clothed gamer, called FaZe Santana, testing the shower in Mexico. He seemed to fun time gaming on the three ultra-wide monitors that hang over the shower like a lure. Or hey, maybe the Irish Spring fumes were getting to his head.

Red Magic 6S Pro Review: A Solid Choice for Specific Mobile Gamers
RELATEDRed Magic 6S Pro Review: A Solid Choice for Specific Mobile Gamers

The only thing missing from the shower, as far as I can tell, is a gamer washcloth. Also, the name “gamer shower” is a bit misleading. This is more of a bubble bath than a shower. But hey, when you’re a gamer, a bubble bath is better than nothing.

We don’t know if the Irish Spring gamer shower will ever go on sale. Still, you can probably build one in your bathtub if you have an extra gaming chair and some VESA mounts lying around.

Source: Irish Spring

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.