Fiido’s X Electric Bike Recalled Due to Slight Case of Snapping in Half

Fiido is an affordable direct-to-consumer electric bike manufacturer with several different e-bikes available around the globe. Unfortunately, we have bad news if you have the popular Fiido X folding e-bike, as the company just issued a recall over fears of it breaking in half.

As you can see from the image above, the Fiido X offers a stylish and minimal design with a unique folding mechanism. The bike was initially described as lightweight and durable thanks to a magnesium frame. However, one look at it, and you’ll probably be able to guess where the problem is.

Instead of folding in half at the fold point, it sounds like multiple e-bikes have suffered a catastrophic failure and snapped in two. Images on a Telegram channel for Fiido show the potential damage, and it’s not good.

According to Electrek, multiple Fiido X bikes show significant signs of fatigue at the folding point, and the site reports that more than one bike has broken in half. It sounds like Fiido quickly tried to address the situation and had similar failures, and has since issued a full recall and suggests that if you have a Fiido X, not to ride it at all.

A company representative confirmed the recall in a private Fiido X E-bike Owners Group on Facebook. The post says that the company “received a faulty frame report on April 3rd, which Fiido was able to confirm in its R&D lab in Shenzhen…Based on the fact that this failure is a serious security issue, we are now urging all users to stop using X provisionally, as there’s a risk.”

The Facebook post mentioned that the recall would go over user protection plans, potential improvements, and a failure cause analysis that Fiido will share on or before April 12th.

Hopefully, Fiido will take care of its customers in a timely matter, and we’ll be on the lookout for more details. In the meantime, if you have a Fiido X, don’t ride it.