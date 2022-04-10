Audio-Technica’s Popular M20x Headphones Go Wireless for $79

Audio-Technica recently unveiled a new pair of wireless headphones to replace one of its most popular monitor-quality headphones. Of course, we’re talking about the new ATH-M20xBT, and they’re only $79.

While Audio-Technica makes several excellent headphones, like its monitor-quality ATH-M50x, which made our best over-the-ear headphones list, and the more affordable ATH-M20x. Some people want those same great headphones without the wires.

A few years ago, the ATH-M50x went wireless, and now the company is taking the same approach with its most affordable variant. You can now get the ATH-M20x series in Bluetooth, but you’ll lose out on a few common features considering the low price point.

The new ATH-M20xBTs don’t come with active noise-canceling (ANC) given the low price, and you won’t get the option to fold them up for portability like more expensive models, either. That said, they come with quality 40mm drivers, multipoint Bluetooth pairing, wireless or wired use, and an impressive 60-hours of battery life, all for only $79.

Thanks to the USB-C charging point, users can get 3-hours of battery life after just 10 minutes of rapid charging. In addition, the company claims it’s using the same “professional-grade earpad and headband material” as other headphones promising excellent sound isolation, and the M20xBT comes with buttons on the left earpad for music, volume, and call controls.

You can find out more at the Audio-Technica website or pre-order a pair on Amazon from the link below. ATH didn’t share an exact release date, but they should ship by April 29th.