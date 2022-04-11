Get Back Into Reading with Amazon’s Kindle and Fire Tablet Sale

Getting back into reading often means dropping a ton of money on new books or e-reader devices. But with today’s Amazon sale, reading is a lot cheaper than usual. For a limited time, you can grab a Kindle e-reader or Fire tablet for up to 45% off.
Here are the Kindle tablets offered in this sale:
- Kindle with Built-In Front Light: $55 ($35 off)
- Kindle with Built-In Front Light (2-pack): $95 ($90 off w/ code 2PACK)
- Kindle Kids tablet with Lightweight Case: $65 ($45 off)
- Kindle Kids tablet with Lightweight Case (2-pack): $110 ($110 off w/ code 2PACK)
Bear in mind that the Kindle Kids tablet comes with a bunch of perks, including access to e-books and audiobooks through a free year of Amazon Kids+.
Here are all the Fire tablets included in today’s sale:
- Fire 7 Tablet (Latest Model): $40 ($10 off)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet (Latest Model): $50 ($40 off)
- Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet (Latest Model): $60 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet (Latest Model): $100 ($50 off)
- Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet (Latest Model): $120 ($60 off)
If you don’t need to stream video or play games on your tablet, I strongly suggest buying one of the Kindle e-readers. The Kindle features an e-ink display that’s easy on the eyes, plus a months-long battery life and the ability to play audiobooks.
Amazon’s Fire tablets are more of an all-in-one device. You can certainly use them for reading, but they’re more akin to the iPad. That said, the cheapest Fire tablets in this sale cost less than the Kindle.
