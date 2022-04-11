Get Back Into Reading with Amazon’s Kindle and Fire Tablet Sale

Getting back into reading often means dropping a ton of money on new books or e-reader devices. But with today’s Amazon sale, reading is a lot cheaper than usual. For a limited time, you can grab a Kindle e-reader or Fire tablet for up to 45% off.

Here are the Kindle tablets offered in this sale:

Bear in mind that the Kindle Kids tablet comes with a bunch of perks, including access to e-books and audiobooks through a free year of Amazon Kids+.

Here are all the Fire tablets included in today’s sale:

If you don’t need to stream video or play games on your tablet, I strongly suggest buying one of the Kindle e-readers. The Kindle features an e-ink display that’s easy on the eyes, plus a months-long battery life and the ability to play audiobooks.

Amazon’s Fire tablets are more of an all-in-one device. You can certainly use them for reading, but they’re more akin to the iPad. That said, the cheapest Fire tablets in this sale cost less than the Kindle.