Get Back Into Reading with Amazon’s Kindle and Fire Tablet Sale

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

The Amazon Kindle e-reader.
Amazon

Getting back into reading often means dropping a ton of money on new books or e-reader devices. But with today’s Amazon sale, reading is a lot cheaper than usual. For a limited time, you can grab a Kindle e-reader or Fire tablet for up to 45% off.

Here are the Kindle tablets offered in this sale:

Bear in mind that the Kindle Kids tablet comes with a bunch of perks, including access to e-books and audiobooks through a free year of Amazon Kids+.

Here are all the Fire tablets included in today’s sale:

If you don’t need to stream video or play games on your tablet, I strongly suggest buying one of the Kindle e-readers. The Kindle features an e-ink display that’s easy on the eyes, plus a months-long battery life and the ability to play audiobooks.

Amazon’s Fire tablets are more of an all-in-one device. You can certainly use them for reading, but they’re more akin to the iPad. That said, the cheapest Fire tablets in this sale cost less than the Kindle.

Amazon's Kindle packs a 6-inch glare-free screen with a built-in backlight. Get one for just $55 during this sale, or grab two for $95 with coupon code &quot;2PACK.&quot;

The Fire HD 8 tablet features 32GB of storage, speedy USB-C charging, and 30% faster performance than the previous model. Get it for just $50 with today's discount.

