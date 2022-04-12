These New SteelSeries Mice Are Ultra-Light and Packed with Buttons

SteelSeries’ ultra-light and water-resistant Aerox lineup just gained three new mice, and man, they’ve got more buttons than you’ll ever need. The most impressive addition is the new Aerox 9 Wireless, which features 12 programmable thumb buttons and is the lightest MMO mouse to date.

Technically speaking, the Aerox 9 Wireless is a direct alternative to Razer’s Naga Pro and Naga Pro X. It weighs just 89 grams, which is significantly less than the Naga Pro (117 grams). And while Razer claims that the Naga Pro X only weighs 85 grams, RTINGS found that it’s actually around 112 grams when you weigh it with the USB cable (which is required, as it’s a wired mouse).

The Aerox 9 costs $150, but it features 12 programmable side buttons and that ultra-weight design. Plus, its battery endures “180 hours of continuous play” before requiring a charge, and the mix of an optical sensor (18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G acceleration) plus Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology ensures responsive and reliable performance.

SteelSeries’ new Aerox 5 and Aerox 5 Wireless pack the same features as the new Aerox 9, although they’re lighter (66 grams and 74 grams, respectively) and have just three side buttons. One of these buttons, notably, a DPI clutch (AKA a “sniper button”).

You can order SteelSeries’ new Aerox mice at the company’s webstore. The Aerox 9 costs $150, but the Aerox 5 and Aerox 5 Wireless cost $80 and $140, respectively.