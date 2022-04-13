Why Tesla Customers Are Riled Up Over This Charging Rumor

You know how Apple stopped including a charger with the iPhone? Yeah, it looks like Tesla could pull the same trick. According to a new rumor, the Mobile Connector Bundle, which lets you plug your Tesla into any home outlet, may not be included with future Tesla purchases.

This rumor comes from Drive Tesla, which discovered a slight change to the wording in Tesla’s Design Studio. Previously, a card titled “Easy Charging” explained that customers can conveniently charge their vehicle “using the included Mobile Connector Bundle.” Tesla sneakily removed the word “included” from this card without any clarification, and now, customers are upset.

A one-word change to Tesla’s Design Studio shouldn’t be a big deal. And to be clear, other parts of the company’s website still call the Mobile Connector Bundle an “included” accessory.

But Tesla tends to make small changes to Design Studio before unveiling popular announcements, including price hikes and vehicle delays. Additionally, the Mobile Connector Bundle is sold out on Tesla’s webstore, which could indicate a supply shortage. This rumor, while rocky, is somewhat realistic.

TeslaOkay, but why would drivers care about this rumor? Charging a Tesla with a 110v home outlet is an awful experience—it’s incredibly, super-duper slow. You’re already dropping $60k on a car; why not buy a proper charging solution?

Here’s the thing; charging from a home outlet isn’t ideal, but it’s often the most convenient option for renters or people who don’t use their car very often. Also, it’s not like a speedy charging station is always in reach. If you’re visiting family or stranded in the sticks, charging your Tesla with a 110v outlet is better than nothing.

If this rumor actually comes true, I worry that other carmakers will follow in Tesla’s footsteps. It’s like what we saw with the iPhone. Apple stopped including charging bricks with its phones, claiming that customers already have chargers, and other phone manufacturers played copycat. (For reference, a decent phone charger costs at least $20, and the Tesla Mobile Connector Bundle is $275.)

There’s only one way to confirm this rumor, by the way. We have to wait for Tesla customers to report on whether their car included a Mobile Connector Bundle. If you just received a Tesla and it didn’t come with the charging bundle, feel free to email me at andrew@reviewgeek.com.