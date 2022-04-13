Save $250 on a Pixel 5a When You Switch to Google Fi

After slashing prices on its Unlimited plans, Google Fi is offering new customers a Pixel 5a smartphone for just $199. That’s an outstanding price for the Pixel 5a, which usually costs $450 and scored a 9/10 in our in-depth review.

Google Fi phone plans are surprisingly affordable. The “Flexible” plan starts at just $20 a month for one line, while the “Simply Unlimited” plan is $50 for a single user. These plans get even cheaper when you share a bill with family or friends—the “Simply Unlimited” plan is just $20 per line when four or more people are on your plan, for example.

If you’ve been searching for a cheaper phone plan, now might be the time to join Google Fi. Along with the affordable pricing, you can get a Pixel 5a for just $199. Heck, you might even get the phone for free if you trade in an eligible device.

Bear in mind that the Pixel 5a offer isn’t available to existing Google Fi customers. You need to switch from another carrier to take advantage of this deal.

To sign up for Google Fi, simply visit the company’s website and set up your plan. Google will let you port your old phone number to its service, and if you choose to skip the Pixel 5a deal and bring over your old phone, Google will give you $100 in billing credits.