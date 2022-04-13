Anker Debuts Its Biggest Power Station Yet, And It’s Ready for Anything

Power stations are one of the best bits of technology you can have on hand, as they can keep some of your gadgets charged in the event of a power outage. Anker’s new power station—the 757 PowerHouse—can handle that and more with its beefed-up battery and extra outlets.

The power station boasts 1500W of power and a remarkable 1229Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery and offers up a ton of outlets, including four 12W USB-A ports, one 100W USB-C port, one 60W USB-C port, and six AC outlets (1500W total output power), and a 1000W AC input. It can also be used as a UPS power supply, with sine-wave constant power with a sub-20ms switchover time that’s safe to use with your computer, appliances, or CPAP machine.

Even more impressive is its 5x charging capacity. The PowerHouse can charge to 80 percent in just one hour from a wall outlet, which is an outstanding benefit for power stations of this size. The 757 can fully charge in an hour and a half. Other power stations, like the Jackery 1000, take several hours to fully charge, which can put a real crimp in your day if you need power sooner rather than later.

LiFePO4 batteries are a huge improvement over the common lithium-ion batteries most power stations and battery banks use right now. This battery type can charge faster, as we mentioned above, and last longer than lithium-ion batteries; they’re possibly also safer, to boot.

So what’s the trade-off then between LiFePO4 and lithium-ion batteries? For one, they’re much heavier. The 757 PowerHouse weighs a whopping 43.8 pounds, which is nearly double the Jackery 1000 and nearly nine pounds heavier than the Jackery 1500. Rival power stations, like Bluetti’s AC200P, weigh more, though, so Anker’s struck a nice balance here. And given what LiFePO4 batteries can offer (especially with Anker at the helm), this trade-off feels absolutely worthwhile.

Anker is offering a five-year warranty on the 757 PowerHouse, and says it’ll last for 3,000 battery cycles and has 50,000 hours of electronic life expectancy. It also features a light bar that’ll make it easy to plug stuff in at night or in a dark room. If you’re looking for a new power station that can charge your phone, laptop, all your camping gear, your appliances, and even power-dependent healthcare equipment, the 757 will be hard to beat.

