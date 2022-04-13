Polar’s New Pacer Running Watches Won’t Lag Behind

The brand Polar is no stranger to fitness watches, and its latest Pacer and Pacer Pro watch series is perfect for runners that want to stay on pace rather than lag behind.

This week the company announced a duo of capable new watches perfect for beginners and die-hard runners alike. Both of the new Polar Pacer GPS watches have better screens, up to 7-day battery life, and are loaded with features so you can throw on some shoes and start running.

It’s important to remember that Polar doesn’t classify these as a “smartwatch.” Still, they have tons of smart features perfect for running, tracking, controlling music, and everything else people expect from a smart(ish) watch these days.

Both watches feature a lightweight design with a large round display, physical buttons, and an improved memory-in-pixel (MiP) color display for better outdoor visibility, which is obviously important.

Either option offers advanced optical heart-rate sensing technologies, recovery tools, sleep tracking, running index scores, replaceable 20mm bands, and can last up to seven days on a single charge. In addition, the company promises around 35-hours of GPS training with heart rate monitoring enabled. And honestly, that’s plenty for a running watch.

Another feature many users will love is a training load and rest mode that can analyze your running session. And, as expected, both watches support push notifications, music controls, work with third-party running apps, and more.

With the more affordable Polar Pacer, the company added features that target beginners. One of those includes a walking mode that estimates fitness after a 15-minute walk, among other things. And while the Pro watch does this too, it has several modes that may be too difficult for runners just getting into the sport.

The more expensive Pacer Pro offers several additional features, and the most exciting one is the included barometer that can more accurately track a runner’s power values. Essentially tracking how much effort and strain your body goes through during a run, ensuring you’re at the right intensity while training for an upcoming 10k race or half marathon. The Pro also has turn-by-turn guidance and an adapter that allows owners to use any 20mm watch strap.

If running is life, these watches are worth considering. The Polar Pacer Pro is available now for $299 and comes in four different color options. Then, the more affordable Polar Pacer for beginners is $199 and should be available this May.