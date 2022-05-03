The Best Security Cameras That Work With Apple Homekit

Most of the security cameras on the market right now are compatible with either Amazon Alexa or even Google Assistant (or both), but there are many homes that don’t use either one of those smart home ecosystems—they use Apple HomeKit instead. However, that doesn’t mean security cameras compatible with HomeKit don’t exist; you just have to dig a little deeper to find them. Luckily, you don’t have to do the painstaking research because we’ve done it for you!

What to Look For in Security Cameras That Work With Apple HomeKit

With so many security cameras to choose from, it can be intimidating to make the final decision, especially when looking for one that specifically works with Apple HomeKit. Here’s everything you need to pay attention to when shopping for home security cameras:

Compatibility: When it comes to choosing a security camera for your home, compatibility is key. If a security camera isn’t compatible with HomeKit, it’s automatically crossed off your list. All of the entries on our list are compatible with HomeKit, but if you do some searching on your own beyond that, be sure to verify compatibility before you purchase. Additionally, some are compatible with HomeKit, but only if you purchase a separate hub, so pay attention to whether or not you’ll need to make any extra purchases on top of the security camera itself.

Best Overall Indoor Camera: Eve Cam

Pros ✓ Built-in motion sensor

Built-in motion sensor ✓ Built-in mic and speaker for two-way communication

Built-in mic and speaker for two-way communication ✓ Night vision up to 16.4 feet away Cons ✗ Requires iCloud+ plan and home hub device

Requires iCloud+ plan and home hub device ✗ No local storage

The Eve Cam is designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit, but it does require a home hub in the form of a HomePod (discontinued), HomePod Mini, or Apple TV. The camera also requires a 200GB Apple iCloud storage plan, which costs $2.99 per month.

It has a small form factor and won’t take up much room wherever you decide to place it inside your home. Videos recorded with the Eve Cam are in 1080p resolution and have a 150-degree field of view. Then, you can choose to record every motion that’s detected automatically to ensure you have all the footage you need in case of an emergency.

The camera is smart enough to distinguish between people and pets, so you won’t get a notification every time your pet walks in front of the camera. You’ll get notifications through the Eve app (iOS), and you can always turn off the camera when you’re home to stop motion notifications and keep your personal life private.

There’s also a built-in microphone and speaker, which makes two-way communication possible via the mobile app between someone in your home and you. So if you need to remotely scold a dog for being on the couch or a kid for picking on their sibling, you can easily do that. Plus, even if it’s dark inside your home, the Eve Cam has night vision up to five meters out, so it can catch every important detail.

Best Overall Indoor Camera Eve Cam The Eve Cam is specifically designed for Apple HomeKit and is a fantastic option to monitor events inside your home.

Best Budget Indoor Camera: eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24

Pros ✓ Super affordable & no monthly fee

Super affordable & no monthly fee ✓ Local and cloud storage options

Local and cloud storage options ✓ Night-vision and two-way communication Cons ✗ 2K possible resolution, but max of 1080p with HomeKit

2K possible resolution, but max of 1080p with HomeKit ✗ Not compatible with eufy Security's HomeBase

If you’re on a budget, eufy Security’s Solo IndoorCam C24 is the best choice for an indoor security camera. Most other security cameras that work with Apple HomeKit are over $150 regular price, but this camera from eufy Security comes in at under $50. Such a steal!

Despite saving money, you still get a ton of great features that you often see with other, more expensive cameras. Through the eufy Security app (Android/iOS), you can monitor the live feed and speak in real-time using two-way audio between your phone and the camera.

The Solo IndoorCam C24 can output 2K video resolution, but when using HomeKit, the resolution maxes out at 1080p. There’s also built-in AI technology that helps detect whether a human or a pet is in front of the camera and tries to only record events that it thinks you’ll want to see.

Even if it’s dark in your home in the middle of the night, the camera will still pick up important details. Those details can then be stored virtually in the cloud or locally with an SD card, which you’ll have to buy separately.

Best Budget Indoor Camera eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24 If you're looking to save money while still keeping an eye on your home, go for eufy Security's Solo IndoorCam C24.

Best Doorbell Camera: Logitech Circle View Doorbell

Pros ✓ Sleek and small form factor

Sleek and small form factor ✓ Customizable activity zones

Customizable activity zones ✓ Quite easy to install Cons ✗ Requires iCloud+ plan and home hub device

Requires iCloud+ plan and home hub device ✗ Wired option only, no battery option

Logitech’s Circle View Doorbell is the perfect option for those who want a sleek, no-fuss camera integrated into their current doorbell. Because this is a wired doorbell, you’ll need an existing doorbell to attach the current wiring to Logitech’s doorbell. There could be a battery-powered version in the future, but right now, wired is the only option.

Although installation requires messing with your current doorbell’s wiring and possibly using some power tools, it’s actually a pretty simple process. And once it’s set up, you’ll be able to use its camera features and hear your doorbell chime just like before. And with its IP65 weather-resistant rating, Logitech’s Circle View Doorbell can stand up to most weather year-round.

When viewing a live feed of the camera through its mobile app (Android/iOS), you’ll be able to communicate with whoever’s at the door via two-way audio. Also, in order to make sure you don’t get notifications for absolutely everything, Logitech’s Circle View products let you set up activity zones, which only notify you when someone enters your activity zone on camera.

You can view the last 24 recorded hours of your security camera footage whenever you want to from the mobile app. Thankfully, that video is in 1080p resolution, and the built-in 4K LED night light helps the camera pick up more in the dark.

If you want 14 days’ worth of cloud storage, you’ll have to subscribe to Logitech’s Circle Safe Basic plan for $3.99 per month. Or, you could spend $9.99 per month to get 31 days of cloud storage history, as well as person detection and motion zone features. However, keep in mind that you’ll already be required to have an iCloud+ plan ($2.99 per month) and a home hub for HomeKit, like Apple TV or a HomePod Mini.

Best Doorbell Camera Logitech Circle View Doorbell Doorbell cameras are a sleek, compact option for your home, and this one from Logitech works well with Apple HomeKit.

Best Overall Outdoor Camera: Logitech Circle View Weatherproof Cam

Pros ✓ Wide 180-degree field-of-view

Wide 180-degree field-of-view ✓ IP64 weatherproof rating for the body

IP64 weatherproof rating for the body ✓ Customizable activity zones Cons ✗ Requires iCloud+ plan and home hub device

Because Logitech’s Weatherproof Cam comes from the same Circle View series as the doorbell above, many of the features between the two models are the same. This means that this Logitech camera also requires an iCloud+ subscription ($2.99 per month) and a home hub for Apple HomeKit in order to function properly.

If you’re specifically looking for a camera to go outside your home, Logitech’s Weatherproof Cam is a fantastic option because, well, it’s weatherproof (IP64). In addition to the ability to withstand all types of weather, this camera also has a 180-degree field of view and 1080p HD resolution, so video footage comes across clearly and captures nearly everything.

When it’s dark outside, you can still get visible footage sent to the Logi Circle app (Android/iOS) with infrared-powered night vision that can capture details from 15 feet away. The camera also comes with a tilt feature, which makes it easy to position the camera just right and allows you to get the best view from your front door.

Best Overall Outdoor Camera Logitech Circle View Weatherproof Cam An outdoor camera needs to be weatherproof and have a great video resolution, and Logitech's Circle View Cam ticks those two boxes.

Best For Whole Home Security: eufy Security eufyCam 2 Pro 4-Cam Kit

Pros ✓ 365-day battery life from one charge

365-day battery life from one charge ✓ No monthly subscription fee

No monthly subscription fee ✓ IP67 weatherproof rating Cons ✗ Super expensive (but no monthly fee)

Super expensive (but no monthly fee) ✗ 2K possible resolution, but max of 1080p with HomeKit

When it comes to home security, eufy is easily one of the best brands out there, and that’s because you pay a one-time fee for all the features you need. There’s no monthly subscription plan that gives you more cloud storage or extra features that seem like they should be included in the initial price. The eufyCam 2 Pro 4-Cam Kit is expensive, but it’s worth it for two reasons: it’s awesome, and you’ll only have to pay the company once and you’re done.

This security system comes with four cameras (all of which are the eufyCam 2 Pro) and a HomeBase 2 from eufy to sync up all your cameras and make the system compatible with Apple HomeKit. Each camera has advanced night vision features and is capable of a 2K resolution but can only display a 1080p resolution with HomeKit.

Because each eufyCam 2 Pro has an IP67 weatherproof rating, you can use these cameras inside or outside; it’ll depend on where you feel you need the most coverage in your home. You can also set up customized activity zones for each camera that alert you when someone enters the zone. eufy Security’s AI technology in these cameras is brilliant, allowing the camera to differentiate between humans and pets and sometimes even identify the human in the shot.

If someone you don’t know enters one of your customized activity zones, you’ll get an alert on your phone via the eufy Security app (Android/iOS). With two-way audio, you can speak to them remotely, whether you’re safely behind the door in your home or away at work. Also, all of your cameras should last about a year before the batteries need to be recharged.