The Best Tech to Spruce Up Your Work Office

Going into work isn’t a fun event (at least, for most people), whether you enjoy working from the office or not. Adding a few key pieces of tech to your desk setup at work could make you dread going in just a tiny bit less.

No promises that you won’t fully dread going into the office, but many of these tech items make working more comfortable, especially if you’re on a computer most of the time. For example, an ergonomic mouse and keyboard make your wrists and hands hurt less, which, in turn, makes focusing on work easier. Other items will also improve your overall quality of life at work, like a mug warmer, air purifier, or wireless charger for your smartphone.

Support Your Wrists: Logitech ERGO K860

For anyone who has to type all day at work, Logitech’s ERGO K860 keyboard is about to be your new best friend. In general, ergonomic keyboards are a must for frequent typers, but this one from Logitech is a reasonably affordable option that doesn’t stray too far from traditional keyboards in terms of layout.

The keys are split and curved to help your wrists strike a more natural position while typing. Then, there’s a built-in pillowed cushion with a memory foam layer to support your wrists all day. To connect it to your computer, you can use either Bluetooth or the included USB receiver.

Support Your Wrists Logitech ERGO K860 If you have to type all day at work, you should invest in a more comfortable, ergonomic keyboard like Logitech’s ERGO K860.

Trickle Charge Your Phone All Day: Anker Wireless Charger

Anker’s wireless charging stand is compact and lets your phone stay upright while charging, so it’s easy to manage your notifications while it’s charging. Although wireless chargers aren’t known for charging your phone quickly, Anker’s wireless charger is able to charge Samsung Galaxy devices and iPhones slightly faster. A high-efficiency chipset inside allows for 10W high-speed charging for Galaxy devices and a boosted 5W charge for iPhones.

This charger works whether you put your phone on the stand in portrait mode or landscape mode. Plus, if you have a protective phone case that’s less than 5mm thick and doesn’t have any magnetic or metal attachments, you can leave it on while charging.

Trickle Charge Your Phone All Day Anker Wireless Charger Having a wireless charger on your desk makes it easy to trickle charge your phone throughout the day and never run out of battery.

For an Inexpensive Standing Desk: Mount-It! Converter

Being able to switch between sitting and standing at work is an attractive idea (and one that can boost your health), but standing desks are incredibly expensive. Luckily, you can test out the standing work model with a more affordable alternative—a standing desk converter.

Mount-It!’s standing desk converter comes preassembled, so it’s ready to go as soon as you take it out of the box. It can hold up to 20 pounds and is height-adjustable between 2.5 inches and 16.875 inches. To raise or lower it, all you have to do is pull or push gently on the top piece where your laptop or desktop monitor is.

For an Inexpensive Standing Desk Mount-It! Converter Standing desks are expensive, but Mount-It!'s converter is more affordable and gives you all the benefits of a standing desk.

Breathe Easier: Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini

If you have bad allergies or don’t like constantly smelling food from the office microwave, investing in a small air purifier for work is a smart idea. Because it’s small and weighs less than one pound, the PureZone Mini is an excellent choice for the workplace.

The PureZone Mini is small but mighty. It carries out two stages of air purification through a carbon filter and a true HEPA filter. The carbon filter traps odor and smoke, and then the HEPA filter removes pesky particles like dust or pollen. Although you’ll probably use the low fan speed at work to keep things quiet, there’s also a medium and high fan speed. This little air purifier can last for up to 12 hours in between charges.

Breathe Easier Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Having an air purifier at work can help minimize the smells of other people's food and lessen allergens around you.

Keep Cables Organized: Smartish Cable Wrangler

This cable wrangler from Smartish is a simple—yet highly-effective—little invention. Underneath its decorative surface are powerful magnets that attract your cable ends and keep them organized in one area. If there isn’t a magnetic connection between your cable and the Smartish cable wrangler, you can put the included magnetic collar around your cable where you want it to stick.

Keep Cables Organized Smartish Cable Wrangler This nifty gadget from Smartish will help you keep track of cables you frequently use at work.

Avoid Lukewarm Coffee: VOGABA Mug Warmer

Unless you drink your coffee right away, it ends up getting cold (or worse, lukewarm) before you can finish it. Luckily, VOBAGA’s mug warmer can keep your coffee at a cozy temperature for as long as you need.

You can toggle three temperature settings: 104°F, 131°F, and 149°F. While coffee may be the beverage of choice for most, you can also warm up tea, hot chocolate, or any other drink as long as it’s in a flat-bottomed mug. The warmer will automatically shut off after working for four hours straight, too, which is awesome for forgetful people.

Avoid Lukewarm Coffee VOGABA Mug Warmer This mug warmer from VOGABA will keep your favorite drinks warm all day so you don't have to rush to finish them.

Keep Track of Time: DreamSky Smart Desk Clock

You can certainly use your phone to check the time at work, or you could just look up at a desk clock like this one from DreamSky. Plus, because investing in a desk clock might make you check your phone less, you could end up being more productive at work.

DreamSky’s desk clock also displays the day of the week and the temperature outside immediately once you plug it in. You can change the time in the clock’s settings just in case, but the clock automatically detects the time zone.

There are six different brightness levels for the 5-inch LCD screen and an auto dim setting if you want the clock to do the work for you throughout the day. Then, there’s also an alarm clock feature, which you likely won’t use at work unless you have a private office. To power it up, all you have to do is plug it in; you can also put in three AA batteries (not included) to keep the clock on during a power outage.

Keep Track of Time DreamSky Smart Desk Clock A desk clock with large font is the best way to keep track of time throughout the day.

Block Out Background Noise: Sony MDRZX110NC Headphones

There’s nothing worse than getting distracted at work, whether by your noisy coworker, the construction going on outside, or other people’s phones going off nonstop. Luckily, a great pair of noise-canceling headphones can help cancel out those distractions and let you focus on your work.

Sony’s MDRZX110NC headphones are an affordable on-ear option that come with integrated noise-canceling technology. These are lightweight, so they’re easy to bring back and forth between home and work; plus, they have 1.18-inch dynamic drivers inside for crisp sound.

These are wired headphones, so you’ll need to ensure your computer or smartphone has a proper audio jack. With a battery life of up to 80 hours, these headphones will easily last you a whole work week before needing to be recharged.

Block Out Background Noise Sony MDRZX110NC Headphones Workplaces can be noisy, so having a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones is a must.

Stay Caffeinated: Keurig K-Supreme

Although you might make your morning cup of joe at home, sometimes one cup a day isn’t enough. Keeping a Keurig K-Stream at work makes it easy to brew a quick cup at your desk and energize yourself for the next few hours.

The water reservoir holds 66 ounces, which is enough for five to eleven brews, depending on the size you choose (6, 8, 10, or 12 oz). There are also two spots you can keep the water reservoir in, either behind the machine or to its left.

In addition to choosing the size of your brew, you can also customize whether you want it to be strong or brewed over ice at a slightly lower temperature. As with any Keurig coffee maker, you’ll also have a wide variety of options when it comes to coffee flavors; you can even keep some tea or hot chocolate K-cups in the office too.

Stay Caffeinated Keurig K-Supreme Some days require more than one cup of coffee, so it's handy to have a Keurig K-Supreme coffee maker at work.

Protect Your Desk: Aothia Leather Desk Pad

If you’ve never had a large desk pad in your workplace, you’re missing out. Aothia’s desk pad is made of a durable artificial leather that is water-resistant and protects your desk from scratches, stains, spills, and heat. Because it’s water-resistant, liquid droplets will sit on top of the pad until you wipe them away.

It’s also non-slip, with a special cork suede material on the underside. Plus, at 31.5-inches long and 15.7-inches wide, it’s big enough to easily fit a laptop, mouse, keyboard, smartphone, and a few other office items. This desk pad also doubles as a mousepad, too, so you can completely replace the tiny mousepad you’re currently using.

Protect Your Desk Aothia Leather Desk Pad This leather desk pad from Aothia helps keep your desk clean and acts as a giant mouse pad.

An Ergonomic Mouse: Anker 2.4G Vertical Mouse

For people who are used to regular computer mice, Anker’s Vertical Ergonomic Mouse probably looks quite strange. But have no fear—its unique shape is designed to reduce cramping in your hands as well as alleviate pressure in your wrist.

If you’ve ever used a traditional mouse for an extended period of time, you understand how easy it is to experience hand cramps. Constantly clicking, scrolling, and moving the mouse around isn’t a very comfortable task. While Anker’s mouse might take some getting used to, it’ll make a world of difference.

This mouse is wireless, requiring two AAA batteries (not included) to power it, so you won’t have to worry about a cable. After eight minutes of idling, the mouse goes to sleep to preserve battery life. In terms of sensivity, there are three different DPI (dots per inch) ranges you can switch between for more precise tracking.